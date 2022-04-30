Ludwig announces the Ludwig's Flying Aces competition, scouts for new talent within the streaming industry

Livestreamer and internet personality Ludwig Ahgren recently announced his latest content creator competition, and he is on the hunt for the best of the best. The self-proclaimed mogul took to Twitter on April 28 to broadcast that he wanted to find the best upcoming streamer within a four-week streaming competition. In that regard, he urged small creators to sign up.

ENTER RIGHT HERE ► I WANT TO FIND THE BEST UPCOMING STREAMER AND LET THEM STREAM ON MY CHANNELIS THAT YOU?OKAY, THEN ENTERLudwig’s Flying Aces presented by #TopGun : MaverickA 4-week competition to find the next top content creatorENTER RIGHT HERE ► ludwigsflyingaces.com I WANT TO FIND THE BEST UPCOMING STREAMER AND LET THEM STREAM ON MY CHANNELIS THAT YOU?OKAY, THEN ENTER Ludwig’s Flying Aces presented by #TopGun: MaverickA 4-week competition to find the next top content creatorENTER RIGHT HERE ► ludwigsflyingaces.com https://t.co/F2i7tztbhk

For this competition, Ahgren has partnered with the producers behind Top Gun: Maverick to seek out what he believes to be the next YouTube Maverick. A maverick is an unorthodox-minded individual who stands out from the rest; and the content creator seems set to look for his unique match.

Top Gun: Maverick, featuring Tom Cruise, is set to be released in theaters on May 27.

Fans react to Ludwig's announcement

Content creators and fans alike are geared up and ready to go. Many took to the announcement with good vibes, already heading to the link provided to post their applications.

Others were taken aback by the enforced requirements: Content creators needed to be a resident of the United States or Canada, and had to be 18 or older. It seems like many potential participants were displeased by these rules, especially the location requirement. However, that didn't stop people from showing their worth in the comment section.

International content creators (who target and produce English speaking content) are always left in the dust.. @LudwigAhgren This being NA only is a bit sad ngl..International content creators (who target and produce English speaking content) are always left in the dust.. @LudwigAhgren This being NA only is a bit sad ngl..International content creators (who target and produce English speaking content) are always left in the dust..

commenting my thumbnail i attempted before reading the bit that said i needed to read before i entered because i’m basically the picasso of thumbnail making @LudwigAhgren ONLY IN THE US & CANADA BRUHcommenting my thumbnail i attempted before reading the bit that said i needed to read before i entered because i’m basically the picasso of thumbnail making @LudwigAhgren ONLY IN THE US & CANADA BRUHcommenting my thumbnail i attempted before reading the bit that said i needed to read before i entered because i’m basically the picasso of thumbnail making https://t.co/MEaMzgoDXV

Viewers also nominated their own friends and favorites for the competition. There was a general consensus that many appreciated the livestreamer for using his large platform to bring attention to talented content creators who struggle daily to beat the internet algorithm.

The importance of Ludwig Mondays

This is not the first time Ahgren has hosted such a generous competition, either. In fact, he is well known in the community for such content. The internet personality regularly endorses streamer tournaments as a means to shine a light on underrated creators by having them compete for a grand prize cash pool.

Every Monday, the content creator hosts Fortnite tournaments on his channel. One of his most recent Fortnite competitions was designated for small streamers only. It particularly shed light on those who average less than 1,000 viewers and may not have even hit Affiliate status on Twitch.

Epic Games, Fortnite's publishing company, fully endorses Ludwig Mondays and it's pretty clear that his last Fortnite tournament was a success.

IM HAPPY TO SAY WE GAVE PUT $34,000 TO SMALL CREATORS TODAY CONGRATS TO EVERYONE WHO WONIM HAPPY TO SAY WE GAVE PUT $34,000 TO SMALL CREATORS TODAY https://t.co/n1gGdElwDc

Ludwig Ahgren is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and esports commentator. He rose to fame through the Super Smash Bros competitive scene, before making his mark on Twitch and then switching exclusively to streaming on YouTube gaming in recent years.

He has amassed 2.87M followers on YouTube, 1.3M followers on Twitter, and 3.1M followers on Twitch despite not being active on it for three years.

The internet personality also has his own clothing line: Mogul Moves. His competitive past probably encourages his drive to regularly host gaming competitions amongst different types of streamers. Furthermore, he appears to be very well-received by smaller and even unknown creators.

