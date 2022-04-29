Even Wolverine is doing his best to stop Fortnite's Dr. Slone from succeeding; here's why

The collaboration between Fortnite and Marvel has been ongoing since 2018 and has proved to be a big hit among fans of the franchise as well as loopers. Players in-game have enjoyed unique game modes centered around Marvel Comics and have played as their favorite superheroes or supervillains to emerge victorious.

Certain collaborations from the past were in the form of an in-game promotional event, while others were more season-centric. However, with the recent Chapter 3, the introduction of more Marvel skins has been seen in the game, and the elements from both the universes are merging, giving birth to Zero War. The latest upcoming Zero War comic cover shows a deadly Marvel hero going up against the Imagined Order.

Wolverine goes up against Dr. Slone and the IO in the Fortnite Zero War comic

Wolverine @itsthewolverine bit.ly/3rTitCc Wolverine escapes the clutches of Doctor Slone in a new ' @FortniteGame x Marvel: Zero War' #1 cover by @JohnCassaday Wolverine escapes the clutches of Doctor Slone in a new '@FortniteGame x Marvel: Zero War' #1 cover by @JohnCassaday: bit.ly/3rTitCc https://t.co/qJweqdO7jN

The Fortnite Zero War comic series is a brand new collaboration between Epic and Marvel where Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard will team up with comic book legends Christos Gage, Sergio Davila, and John Cassaday to bring the comic to life. A variant cover for the #1 issue that will be released later this summer shows Wolverine going head up against Dr. Slone and her forces of IO henchmen.

The summary of the comic series mentions that a shard of the Zero Point, called the Zero Shard, fell into the Marvel universe and has opened portals for certain individuals from the multiverses to collide. These individuals will fight to gain control over the shard. However, it is up to the heroes of Fortnite and the Marvel Universe to save both the universes and return the Zero Shard to the Zero Point.

FORTNITE | MARVEL: ZERO WAR is going to blow you away. It all starts with Spidey walking into a bar, trying to find Wolverine…FORTNITE | MARVEL: ZERO WAR is going to blow you away. @Christosgage and @AlannaWrites are incredible, and the art from @SergioDavila007 @leinilyu and the rest of the team is just astounding!!! It all starts with Spidey walking into a bar, trying to find Wolverine…FORTNITE | MARVEL: ZERO WAR is going to blow you away. @Christosgage and @AlannaWrites are incredible, and the art from @SergioDavila007 @leinilyu and the rest of the team is just astounding!!! https://t.co/yGFdaeeWt5

It all begins with the wall-crawler superhero Spider-Man entering a bar to meet the Wolverine and seeking his help to find and return the shard.

Donald Mustard also tweeted a rough sketch of Spider-Man and Wolverine standing right above the famous Fortnite POI Durr Burger.

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel Iron Man and the Foundation team up for a vital mission in a new 'Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War' #2 cover! Get a guide to the @FortniteGame digital downloads available with each issue here: bit.ly/37gZXN9 Iron Man and the Foundation team up for a vital mission in a new 'Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War' #2 cover! Get a guide to the @FortniteGame digital downloads available with each issue here: bit.ly/37gZXN9 https://t.co/P1FVEomecH

The comic book contains several interesting team-ups like that of Iron Man and The Seven's leader, The Foundation. It will also showcase the true power of the Imagined Order and how they will go about seeking the help of Marvel's greatest extraterrestrial villain, Galactus.

The five-issue comic book series offers in-game rewards to buyers and even promises a bonus, in-game skin that fans can redeem.

