Pokimane has so many Twitch subs it's making her computer lag

Without a doubt, Pokimane is one of the most successful Twitch streamers there is. She has a huge fanbase who like to support and show their love for their favorite streamer. Her followers routinely donate huge amounts of money to Pokimane's chat, for which Pokimane even imposed a $5 donation cap in an attempt to limit the donations. She insisted that her fans donate to smaller streamers who need the support a lot more than her.

However, despite all her efforts, it seems like Pokimane's fans are bent on expressing their intense support for her, and this extreme love has created a rather bizarre issue for the Moroccan streamer.

Pokimane reveals PC lagging issues due to the number of gifted subs she receives

During a recent stream, Pokimane revealed that she had been facing a very strange problem, wherein her PC was literally lagging due to the sheer number of subs her fans gift to her audience.

A fan asked if she ever got annoyed by the number of gifted subs. Pokimane promptly responded by whipping up her emote picker and showing how much it lagged due to the number of gifted subs.

"I think it’s so cute, it’s lagging just by me clicking it. So I will just type a random word like love, it’s lagging just by me typing it, and it shows all the gifted subs that have love emotes. Is this not insane?"

She even went on to show how her PC lagged even when she tried to access the subscriptions page of her stream.

This is truly a very strange problem to have, where Pokimane is genuinely unable to access parts of the very same app through which she makes her livelihood. However, it is obviously true that the issue is not really a major one, and Pokimane does not seem to mind it too much herself. Instead, she seems to find it rather cute.

