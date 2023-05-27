Fact Check: Does Ironmouse have a TikTok account? Claim debunked 

A viral TikTok account named, @ironmousei, with a significant amount of views and likes has been going TikTok claiming to be the original account of popular VTuber Ironmouse.

However, this claim is completely false. @ironmousei is not Ironmouse's original TikTok account and is falsely impersonating the streamer. The TikTok account with over 22.5K followers, 0 Following and 201K likes at the time of writing, is fake.

The world-famous Vtuber, fondly known as Mousey, put out a Tweet stating that the account was not her's and even after reporting the account, no action was taken.

tiktok.com/@ironmousei UHH... This is not me... @TikTokSupport I tried reporting to get it taken down but nothing has been done. UHH... This is not me... @TikTokSupport I tried reporting to get it taken down but nothing has been done. tiktok.com/@ironmousei

The VTuber does have an original TikTok account. This account happens to be eerily similar to the fake one. However, there are a few noticeable differences between the two.

The username and TikTok handle of Ironmouse's original account are both simply, "ironmouse". The account has over 249.2K followers, 1012 following, and 3.2 million likes, at the time of writing. Its bio reads: "Hey I'm your cringe demon queen. Official ironmouse. VTuber. Catch me on twitch.", followed by her twitch link.

Mousey's original TikTok account (Image via TikTok)

The most obvious difference is that the fake account has an 'i' at the end of its TikTok handle, which reads, "ironmousei". The account username is also "IronMouse" with a capital I and M.

The fake account does not have "Vtuber" in the bio and says "New Account" at the beginning. It also has only 22.5k followers, 201k likes, and follows no one, at the time of writing.

The fake account (Image via TikTok)

In response to the VTuber's tweet, her fans tagged TikTok support on Twitter and informed her that they had reported the fake account. There were also a few users who were struggling to understand which account was real and a few others who were angry at the person behind the fake account for impersonating their favorite VTuber.

Ironmouse's original goal in life was not to become a VTuber but it was to become a Soprano singer

With over 1.5 Million Twitch followers and 820 thousand Twitter followers, it is safe to say that Ironmouse is one of the most popular VTubers out there.

In fact, Mousey comes close to being the most-watched female streamer on Twitch, second only to Amouranth in the 2022 Stream Charts ranking. At a point, she even had the most active paid subscription in all of Twitch.

For those who are not well-versed in the happenings of the streaming world, Ironmouse is a popular VTuber.

A VTuber is an online entertainer or streamer who streams using a virtual avatar designed by Internet artists.

The Puerto Rico-based Vtuber, famous for her unique high-pitched voice, streams games, and anime, or simply just sings songs and chats with her fans. She initially started off as an independent VTuber, before being hired and sponsored by VShojo, an American VTuber company.

Mousey's original goal in life was not to become a VTuber, but to become a Soprano singer. Life took a turn when she was diagnosed with Common variable immunodeficiency, an immune disorder that confined her to her bedroom and on oxygen 24/7.

The trained opera singer decided to stream out of loneliness and the need for something to do. Mousey has never looked back since.

Most recently Mousey bagged the best VTuber award in the 2023 edition of The Streamer Awards.

