“It’s like Christmas morning in May”: Taco Bell brings back Enchiritos to their menu, leaving netizens thrilled

The Taco Bell Enchirito is back on the menu! Although nobody knows how long it's going to stay for. The fan-favorite enchilada burrito hybrid has made its much-awaited comeback, as confirmed by Taco Bell's official Twitter handle, on Thursday, May 25.

The burrito stuffed with beef, beans, and scallions, generously soaked with red sauce and melted cheese, can be ordered online or through the Taco Bell app. The 350-calorie delight is available for $3.79. The only unsure thing is how long consumers will be able to enjoy this delicacy as it was confirmed by Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery on Reddit that this was a limited run.

Taco Bell @tacobell Enchirito is back again, again. Enchirito is back again, again.

Twitter users were delighted to see the return of the famous Enchirito. Everybody wants a taste of the thing before it disappears again. Users' cries of joy were disrupted once they learned the news that it was only a limited run. Nevertheless, people are happy that it is back, regardless of the duration.

It was during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Taco Bell CMO US. Taylor Montgomery on Tuesday, May 16, that the world came to know for the first time that the Enchirito was returning to the menu. It was Reddit user u/westcoastsmooth who asked the question:

"The Enchirito was amazing. I’d order it if it was still available. Does anyone else remember this gem?"

Taylor replied:

"Late last year the enchirito won the fan vote to temporarily come back on the menu. If you missed it, don't worry, I can confirm publicly for the first time that it will be back very soon for a limited time."

The Enchirito has a history of disappearing and reappearing and disappearing again. The popular flour tortilla made its debut on the franchise's menu at the beginning of the '70s and lasted up until its first disappearance in 1993. Then it came back in 2000 and disappeared again in 2013.

Nine years later, in November of 2022, Taco Bell ran a poll for users to decide on which nostalgic menu item they wanted back for a couple of weeks. The fight was between the Enchirito and the Double Decker Taco, which the former won with a convincing 62% of the votes. Hence, it made its triumphant return. Unfortunately, it only lasted until the end of November.

Taco Bell @tacobell will be back for a limited time starting 11/17. This one's all you, #TeamEnchirito . The Enchiritowill be back for a limited time starting 11/17. This one's all you, #TeamEnchirito. The Enchirito™ will be back for a limited time starting 11/17. https://t.co/6zUPuhncmh

This is the fourth time the Enchirito is making its return. It is the second time in the space of less than a year.

Taco Bell makes Twitter happy and sad at the same time

Twitter users had a lot to say about the return of the fan-favorite menu item. Netizens couldn't believe it. They thanked God and called it the best day ever.

ninah @ninah_bee Omfg Taco Bell brought back the enchirito Omfg Taco Bell brought back the enchirito https://t.co/006EdFhggQ

Crys 🧡🖤 ⚾️ @SFGiantsChica THE ENCHIRITO IS BACK AT TACO BELL OMG THE ENCHIRITO IS BACK AT TACO BELL OMG

call in @fkTomN00k The enchirito is back at Taco Bell. Best day ever The enchirito is back at Taco Bell. Best day ever

very avid casual mark lee enjoyer @potaylortotstoo taco bell brought back the enchirito WE ARE SO BACK taco bell brought back the enchirito WE ARE SO BACK https://t.co/zbMkTYaxTa

Bohlie @Bohler_ They brought the Enchirito back at Taco Bell 🥹 They brought the Enchirito back at Taco Bell 🥹 https://t.co/RZ82Pcw2Zt

Users who tried it out said it was delicious.

RB ⚾️ @HeyyRB Enchirito is indeed back at Taco Bell and is delicious. All is right in my world. Enchirito is indeed back at Taco Bell and is delicious. All is right in my world.

There was an obvious drawback, and people were quick to acknowledge it. Everybody wanted the Enchirito, but they want it forever. Twitter was critical of the limited-run aspect of the deal and made their feelings known.

biscuit @hiitristin @tacobell Can it just be back forever? I have been eating Enchiritos since I was in the womb. @tacobell Can it just be back forever? I have been eating Enchiritos since I was in the womb.

Ms. Cleo @freewilleeee @tacobell Y’all keep messing with me bringing it back for a limited time so I learned how to make my own. #keepitonthemenu @tacobell Y’all keep messing with me bringing it back for a limited time so I learned how to make my own. #keepitonthemenu

A few people didn't want anything to do with the Enchirito and instead kept requesting for Taco Bell to bring back some other items that disappeared from the menu. The most popular requests were the Smothered Burrito, Quesarito, the Chilli Cheese Burrito, and the Double Decker Taco, among others.

Icewalker220 @Icewalker_220



Bring back the smothered burrito as a mainstay, it’s too good to be forgotten; if that’s even a possibility. @tacobell I have to say this.Bring back the smothered burrito as a mainstay, it’s too good to be forgotten; if that’s even a possibility. @tacobell I have to say this.Bring back the smothered burrito as a mainstay, it’s too good to be forgotten; if that’s even a possibility.

Selena Triple M @Tacker_of_life @tacobell Ehat about the Smothered Burrito?! Could you atleast do it McRib style where you bring it back for a month. Please I really want one!!! @tacobell Ehat about the Smothered Burrito?! Could you atleast do it McRib style where you bring it back for a month. Please I really want one!!!

Jovera117 @josh117riv 🏽‍🦯 @tacobell Until you bring back the quesarito, I don’t want to hear it🏽‍🦯 @tacobell Until you bring back the quesarito, I don’t want to hear it 👨🏽‍🦯😔

Melissa @Lucys607 @tacobell Awesome! Now bring back the chili cheese burrito! @tacobell Awesome! Now bring back the chili cheese burrito!

Lady_D33 @sk8trchick2004 @tacobell Please bring back the double decker taco 🤗🤗 @tacobell Please bring back the double decker taco 🤗🤗

Kiryu @KiryuMechaG @tacobell Can you bring back the grande quesadillas you guys had back in 2009? @tacobell Can you bring back the grande quesadillas you guys had back in 2009?

Apart from the Enchirito, Taylor Montgomery and the Taco Bell website, also confirmed the return of the nostalgic Volcano Menu. This will be available through early access for rewards members on June 27 and available to everybody two days later.

According to the website, the menu brings back the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco, and the option to add Lava Sauce on any item. Taylor Montgomery encouraged consumers to "buy a lot of it," to make it permanent.

