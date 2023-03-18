When will Taco Bell bring back its Volcano menu? Details revealed

On June 29, 2023, participating Taco Bell stores will be once again ready to serve fans their classic Volcano menu items. The Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco, as well as the option to add scorching Lava Sauce to any item, are just a few of the crowd-pleasing dishes that Taco Bell will be bringing back for the third time since they were first released in 1995.

A temporary logo change to a graphic volcano spouting smoke and lava was accompanied by a tweet from Taco Bell on Thursday, March 16, announcing the return of its beloved Volcano Menu, which will be available at participating US stores for a limited time "later this year."

Taco Bell @tacobell Volcano Menu is coming back Taco Bell @tacobell we're just a social media manager who doesn’t have the power to bring back menu items. we're just a social media manager who doesn’t have the power to bring back menu items. sikeVolcano Menu is coming back twitter.com/tacobell/statu… sike 🌋Volcano Menu is coming back twitter.com/tacobell/statu…

More details regarding the reintroduction of the Taco Bell's Volcano menu!

Taco Bell might be the fast food chain that is most sensitive to the hysterical demands of its patrons. It is also most likely to provoke these demands by removing items from its menu at the same time.

The most well-known instance of this push-and-pull was when the brand said farewell to its cherished Mexican Pizza in 2020. After receiving widespread support from celebrities, an online petition, and a Dolly Parton-led Twitter musical, the beloved eatery promised to bring back the cheesy, saucy mashup indefinitely from 2022.

🥑Atma🍸 @LithoStylus TACO BELL IS BRINGING BACK THE VOLCANO MENU!!! TACO BELL IS BRINGING BACK THE VOLCANO MENU!!! https://t.co/KKmr5DyhQT

Similarly, the Volcano Taco featuring a red hard-shell tortilla stuffed with ground beef, lettuce, spicy nachos, cheese, and fiery Lava Sauce left fans thrilled when it made its way into the permanent rotation in 2008, only to go away in 2013.

Now, after many years, the fast food joint has taken to social media to announce its third arrival in the Volcano catalog along with the already loved two items.

TarZangief @ Combo Breaker Waiting Room @TarZangief Stop the presses Taco Bell is bringing back Volcano menu this summer Stop the presses Taco Bell is bringing back Volcano menu this summer https://t.co/uYhpNdSNwD

In addition, Taco Bell will offer special early access to its reward members on June 27 and normal access to regulars from June 29, 2023.

The retail prices of the upcoming Volcano menu items have not yet been disclosed by the brand.

Taco Bell launches a new ice slush range, Breeze Freeze

The fast food brand introduced their newest, limited-time ice slush beverage, the Breeze Freeze, which includes either a Blue Raspberry Freeze or Wild Cherry Freeze base with new tropical syrup swirled in.

The new tropical syrup is green in hue and tastes of lime, passionfruit, pineapple, and mango. In essence, it takes the place of Electric Strawberry Freeze's tart strawberry syrup.

For a 16-oz regular and a 20-oz large size, Breeze Freeze costs $2.99 and $3.19, respectively. The former size of any kind is available for $1 during the chain's Happy Hours, which runs from 2.00 to 5.00 pm EST, at participating locations around the country.

The popular fast food company, which serves Mexican-inspired cuisine, is based in Irvine, California. Founded by American businessman Glen Bell in 1962, the brand has more than 350 franchises and more than 7,000 outlets worldwide.

