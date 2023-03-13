Which food items are available in Taco Bell’s Meal for 2 and Meal for 4 deals? Details explored

As part of a few online-only specials, Taco Bell offers meals that can serve up to four people for less than $21 during certain times of the year.

The Meal for 2 costs $12.50 and comes with two Crunchwrap Supremes, two Bean Burritos, two Soft Tacos, two orders of Chips, and two containers of Nacho Cheese Sauce. The Meal for 4, which costs $20.83, also comes with two servings of Chips with Nacho Cheese Sauce, two orders of Chicken Quesadillas, four Soft Tacos, and two Crunchwrap Supremes.

For a limited time, both the new meal offers are accessible through the Taco Bell app and online at participating restaurants around the country. It is important to note that the pricing may vary.

Rundown of the ingredients added to Taco Bell’s Meal for 2 and Meal for 4 deals

Take a look at the ingredients used to prepare the items included in the Meal for 2 and Meal for 4 deals.

Crunchwrap Supremes: It features seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and a crunchy tostada shell.

Soft Tacos: These are made up of warm tortillas, which are served with a delicious filling consisting of lettuce, seasoned beef, and cheddar cheese.

Bean Burritos: This includes delicious warm beans, red sauce, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Quesadillas: It is a simple flour tortilla with a hefty portion of the melted three-cheese blend and creamy jalapeño sauce.

In April 2022, Taco Bell had a similar deal at a few of its Kansas, Michigan, chains called the $10 Cravings Meal for 2. It included two Beefy 5-Layer Burritos, two Chalupas, two sides of Chips & Cheese, and two large fountain beverages.

Taco Bell recently added Bacon Club Chalupa and a Quesarito (quesadilla-burrito) to its menu again

On March 8, the Bacon Club Chalupa made a triumphant return to regional Taco Bell locations, and customers have been ecstatic about the same. People have been hurrying to their nearby stores to purchase the highly desired item because it will only be accessible for a brief period of time.

The Bacon Club Chalupa is a warm chalupa shell filled with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and a three-cheese mixture. Customers may purchase the Bacon Club Chalupa, two Crunchy Tacos, and a large drink for $8.99. (Local costs may vary.)

The Quesarito, a quesadilla-burrito hybrid, is a fan favorite among customers. It includes seasoned beef, creamy chipotle sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and seasoned rice. However, customers are disappointed to learn that the Quesarito is being discontinued on April 19.

New Taco Bell drinks have also been added to the menu. Blue Raspberry Breeze and Wild Cherry Freeze beverages are now offered with a twist of pineapple, mango, passionfruit, or lime to help wash it all down. Branded as a "mouth-watering tropical trip at a lesser cost than a plane ticket," the beverages start at $2.99.

Fans of the restaurant chain are anticipating seeing more popular products return to the menu, especially after a significant menu reduction was brought on by the pandemic in 2020.

