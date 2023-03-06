McDonald's Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Lemonade: Availability, ingredients, and all you need to know 

This spring, McDonald's will debut its brand-new Bacon Ranch McCrispy Sandwiches and a brand-new Lemonade. The fast-food industry is giving its well-liked selection of Crispy Chicken Sandwiches a new name: McCrispy.

The renowned Crispy Chicken Sandwiches are now included in the "Mc" prefix as part of the brand's efforts to set its products apart from those offered by other fast-food companies.

McDonald's to introduce Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy sandwiches

The fast food restaurant chain is honoring its popular menu by launching brand-new Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy sandwiches in addition to rebranding them. The items will include the brand's iconic chicken filet topped with applewood-smoked bacon. The dishes will be served with a creamy new Ranch Sauce made with buttermilk, dried herbs, and spices. Both items will also be served with a toasted potato roll.

According to a press statement from McDonald's, the sandwiches will go on sale across the country on March 13. Apart from the aforementioned dishes, the restaurant chain is also debuting a brand-new lemonade to help customers to beat the summer heat.

The famous burger joint now serves lemonade, which is made with delicious real lemon juice, sugarcane, and chunks of lemon pulp. Customers may also combine it with sweet tea to make an Arnold Palmer to enhance the flavor.

Chicken Big Mac was recently introduced in Canada

On Tuesday, March 7, McDonald's finally made the Chicken Big Mac available in Canadian chains of the restaurant. For a brief period, Canadians may indulge in the brand-new Chicken Big Mac, which fuses the renowned Big Mac flavor with a chicken twist.

The Chicken Big Mac consists of two chicken patties made with spiced chicken breasts that have been farmed entirely within Canada. This delectable dish is served with a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

Alyssa Buetikofer, the Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald's Canada, stated:

"We know that Canadians have been hacking the Chicken Big Mac in creative ways over the years, eager to get their hands on the real thing. To these guests, we love your passion and your hacking days are officially behind you: the Chicken Big Mac is finally here. But it's only for a limited time, so try it while you can."

McDonald's Canada has a long history of serving delicious meals that are enjoyable. The wide range of products now includes the Chicken Big Mac in addition to the McCrispy, Chicken McNuggets, and McChicken Sandwiches.

While the wait is over, Canadians can order through the restaurant's app, through the Drive-Thru, or through McDelivery. The Chicken Big Mac will only be accessible for a short period of time starting March 7.

Poll : 0 votes