McDonald's Chicken Big Mac arrives in Canada: Where to buy, availability, and more

McDonald's is finally releasing the official Chicken Big Mac on Tuesday, March 7. For a limited time, Canadians can dig into the new Chicken Big Mac, which combines the legendary Big Mac flavor with a chicken twist. This is a new variation of a McDonald's classic for chicken enthusiasts.

Featuring standard toppings like Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles. The Chicken Big Mac contains two chicken patties produced with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating. This sumptuous selection will be presented in a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada, stated:

"We know that Canadians have been hacking the Chicken Big Mac in creative ways over the years, eager to get their hands on the real thing. To these guests, we love your passion and your hacking days are officially behind you: the Chicken Big Mac is finally here. But it's only for a limited time, so try it while you can."

McDonald's Canada has a rich history of providing fun, great meals. Chicken Big Mac joins McCrispy, Chicken McNuggets, and McChicken Sandwiches in the crave-able chicken lineup.

While the wait is over, the Chicken Big Mac will only be available for a limited time beginning March 7, so Canadians should scurry to the restaurant and order through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru, or through McDelivery.

McDonald's also released McGriddles deal with two new offerings

McDonald's just launched a limited-time offer that allows customers to purchase two new McGriddles for $3.50.

As a part of the deal, individuals may select one or two of the same items for a discounted price of $3.50. The company's well-known Sausage and Chicken McGriddles are included in the new offering.

The Sausage McGriddles breakfast sandwich consists of a savory, sizzling hot sausage between two soft, toasty, and sweet maple-flavored griddle cakes.

Meanwhile, a flavorful, crispy chicken patty is sandwiched between two tender, warm McGriddle griddle cakes and drizzled with genuine butter to complete the Chicken McGriddles breakfast sandwich.

About McDonald's Canada

The first McDonald's restaurant opened in Canada in Richmond, British Columbia, in 1967. McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd. is now a part of the Canadian fabric, serving over one million people per day.

About 100,000 people are employed in both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants from coast to coast, and more than 90% of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian stores are locally owned and run by independent franchisees. Over 85% of the nearly $1 billion spent on food is acquired from Canadian vendors.

Poll : 0 votes