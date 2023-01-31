Charcuterie sausage and salami recall: List of products and more amid listeria fears

Daniele International LLC has issued a nationwide recall for nearly 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat charcuterie sausage and salami over concerns of potential listeria monocytogen contamination.

The recall was initiated following a recent routine testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) where a possible source of Listeria was found in one of the conveyor machinery. Soon after the concerning findings, the company took immediate measures to sanitize the equipment and conduct thorough quality tests for all the products. All stocks produced with the concerned machinery, including charcuterie sausage and salami, were then recalled as it was feared that they "may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes."

After recalling the affected products, the CEO of parent company, Charcuterie Artisans, Chris Bowler, issued a statement:

"While we are confident our products were produced safely, and while we have not received any consumer complaints regarding this concern, we support the decision to issue a recall of potentially impacted products out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers. We remain committed to providing great food experiences for our charcuterie-loving customers living across the country."

Neither FSIS nor the company have received any reports of an illness or adverse effects caused by the consumption of the recalled products.

All you need to know about the Charcuterie sausage and salami recall

The recall, initiated by Daniele International LLC, affects over 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausages and salami sold under brand names: Boar's Head Charcuterie Trio, Calabrese, Capocollo, Colameco's Primo Naturale Genoa Uncured Salami, Colameco's Primo Naturale Black Pepper Uncured Salami, Coppa & Genoa Salami, Del EL Duca's Sopressata, Fredricks by Meijer Spanish Style Charcuterie Sampler Tray, Hard Salami, Gourmet Selection Sopressata, Prosciutto & Coppa and Salami, Uncured Pepperoni & Hard Salami.

The affected products were produced between May 23, 2022, and November 25, 2022, and were distributed across the nation between December 23, 2022, and January 17, 2023. The affected products are labeled with the USDA mark of inspection, "EST. 54." Customers can recognize the affected products by checking for the details mentioned in the table:

Product Size/Packaging Sell by date “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” 6-oz. plastic tray 4/15/23 “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” 6-oz. plastic tray 4/13/234/14/234/15/23 “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” 7-oz. plastic tray 12/23/23 “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” 7-oz. plastic tray 12/22/2312/30/231/17/24 “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” 1-lb. plastic tray 4/13/234/14/23 “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” 1-lb. plastic tray 5/6/23 “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” 1-lb. plastic tray 5/4/23 “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” 12-oz. plastic tray 4/14/23

Customers who may have any of the recalled products in their pantry are advised to dispose of them safely in a closed bin. The affected charcuterie, sausage, and salami products can also be returned to the store of purchase for a refund. Make note that all affected products can always be returned, even without a receipt. Affected products should never be consumed as they may pose serious or fatal health risks such as fever and other infections that require immediate medical attention.

What are the Listeria risks related to the consumption of the contaminated charcuterie sausage and salami

A Listeria (Listeriosis) infection occurs when people consume food contaminated with a bacterium called Listeria monocytogenes. It is one of the most common yet fatal infections. A Listeria infection may target multiple sites in the body, including the brain, spinal cord membranes, or the bloodstream. As per the CDC, around 1,600 people are affected by this infection every year, out of whom 250 die.

Similar to other bacteria-related infections, Listeria has the worst effect on children and people with a weakened immune system like pregnant women, newborn babies, and adults aged 65 or older. While most of these bacteria are normally killed when you cook your food properly, this isn't the case for the affected charcuterie sausage and salami, as it is common to consume ready-to-eat products straight from the packet or semi-cooked.

A regular Listeria infection may take up to 70 days for the first symptoms to be visible. The most common symptoms of a listeria infection are fever, flu-like symptoms, headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures. If you or a family member shows signs of any such symptoms after consumption of the recalled products, it is advised to rush them to the nearest health center for immediate medical care.

