Taco Bell rat poison: Probe underway by police over toxic burritos 

A Taco Bell customer was admitted to the hospital after eating a burrito allegedly laced with rat poison. The man is also said to be involved in a heated argument with employees of the Arapahoe County Franchisee over a broken soda machine.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, January 15, around 1 pm, when the Sheriff's office responded to a report of a disturbance at the Taco Bell on Smoky Hill Road near Buckley Road in Centennial. At the scene, a man was said to be having a heated argument with the restaurant employees, but deputies responding to the call found it much more peaceful than described.

Apparently, the Taco Bell store employees and a customer were arguing over a soda machine that was not working. The man who had ordered three burritos was supposed to get a soda but was given regular water as the soda machine was dysfunctional at the restaurant. The restaurant resolved the straining matter by providing the customer with an extra burrito instead of the soda.

At around 7.50 pm that evening, the Sherrif Office received a report from the hospital claiming that a man had been admitted after ingesting rat poison from a Taco Bell Burrito. The hospital has confirmed that the burrito was laced with rat poison.

Further investigations suggested that the man admitted to the hospital was the same person who had been involved in a heated argument at a restaurant earlier in the morning. Official deputies soon responded to his home and the concerned restaurant to further investigate the matter.

Following the incident, Taco Bell released a statement that read:

"The safety of customers and team members is a priority. The franchisee who owns and operates this location has informed us that they are working with local authorities in their investigation."

The man is out of danger, and the investigation regarding the alleged Taco Bell toxic burrito continues

The Taco Bell restaurant in question where the incident is said to have taken place (Image via Google Maps)

The man, who became violently sick after consuming the burrito, had gone home after getting his order from the store. After doing some chores and watching a 60-minute TV program, he ate the burrito.

Deputies investigating the matter said that immediately after eating the burrito, the man started feeling sick and vomiting and called 911. An ambulance transported the patient to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed the cause of his condition as rat poison.

After receiving treatment at the hospital, the man is now believed to be out of danger. Though it is not clear whether he has been released from the hospital, authorities claim that he has been cared for and is completely free from the poison.

As the investigation continues, authorities are trying to find out if rat poison was added to the food at the restaurant. The open investigation has been labeled as a "criminal attempt homicide." The case is being looked after by deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the health department, and other relevant local authorities.

