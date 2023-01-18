MI Windows and Doors recall: Reason, models, and all you need to know

MI Windōws and Doors LLC has issued a nationwide recall for over 25,000 MI Windows and Doors 1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows over concerns about falls and serious injury hazards. The recalled windows come with "Window Opening Control Devices" that may malfunction due to tilt latches and can cause serious injury to people and pets.

The nationwide recall was initiated after the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer, MI Windows, found out about the malfunctioning risks through tests conducted at the facility.

As of now, the sale of the affected products has been halted, and all stocks of the same are being recalled. Thus far, neither the manufacturer nor the CPSC have received any reports of injury or damage caused by the recalled products.

Sunchine Inspection @Sunchine_QCT cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/M… MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Single-Hung Impact Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) | CPSC.gov MI Windows and Doors Recalls Vinyl Single-Hung Impact Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) | CPSC.gov cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/M…

For those who may not know, a Window Opening Control Device (WOCD) is a safety feature available in products manufactured by MI windows. The safety feature is designed to restrict the opening of the window's sash to less than 4 inches, which lessens the risk of accidental falls.

In case of emergency situations like fire escape and rescue, the WOCD can still be released to allow the sash to fully open.

All you need to know about 'MI Windows and Doors 1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows' recall

The MI Windows and Doors recall affects nearly 25,000 sets of 1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows sold across the country between September 2017 and November 2022. All of the recalled windows come with Windows Opening Control Devices (WOCDs) and were sold in a wide variety of colors and sizes.

recalled MI Windows and Doors 1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows (Image via CPSC)

The affected MI Windows and Doors products were sold through independent window distributors like C and C Window & Door and Southeastern Sash in the U.S. southern coastal regions of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The only products affected by the recall are the 1620 vinyl single-hung impact windows with WOCDs that were sold between $500 and $700.

The recalled windows have two surface-mounted tilt latches along with two window opening control devices, both on the left and right side of the windows.

Customers can recognize the recalled windows by checking for the 'MI Windows' label located at the top of the window, with the manufacturing date located on the far right of the label.

Recalled MI Windows and Doors label with the manufacturer's name and manufacturing details (Image via CPSC)

Those who may have the recalled MI Windows and Doors installed in their homes are advised to immediately lock the windows until they are repaired. The manufacturer is arranging for free in-home repairs to replace the window opening control devices to ensure the safety of customers.

Although the company itself will be contacting all known purchasers in the next few days, customers can also reach out to the company to schedule a repair.

MI Windows and Doors LLC can be reached at 800-276-0408 throughout the day. You can also reach the company through emails sent at [email protected] Customers with doubts and queries regarding the recall can also reach out to the company through the same contact details.

Those who want to know more can also visit their website www.miwindows.com/1620impactWOCDRecall.

