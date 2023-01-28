Properly Tied Children's Lounge Pants recall: reason, sizes, colors, and all you need to know

American clothing brand Properly Tied has issued a nationwide recall for more than 1,900 children's lounge pants over concerns of Federal Flammability Standards violations and a fire hazard. The recalled clothing is meant for children and can pose a severe risk of burns and fire injuries.

Announced on January 26, the voluntary recall was initiated as the pants failed to meet the flammability resistance standards set by Federal Flammability Standards, which indicated that these pants are prone to fire hazards. For the unversed, all children's clothing has to pass the Federal Flammability Standards to ensure the safety of the 'intended users'.

The recalled Properly Tied Children's Lounge Pants come in several colors and have been quite popular across the country. Although these apparently pose a serious flammability risk, neither the CPSC nor the company have received any reports of injuries or fatalities.

The 1,960 recalled Properly Tied Children's Lounge Pants were sold all over the country between July 2022 -- August 2022

The recall affects over 1,960 Children's Lounge Pants that were sold in sizes from 2T to YXL. They were available in a number of colors and print patterns, including - blaze, blue ridge, clay mountain, and forest. The recalled Children's Lounge Pants were sold nationwide between July 2020 and August 2022, at prices varying between between $19 and $38.

Advertised as the "LD Aspen Loungepants," the affected clothing could have been purchased through Properly Tied's official website (www.properlytied.com), or through prominent children's product stores, including - Bundle of Joy, Britches and Bows, Dragonflies, Hannah B's, Lora Belle Baby, May May's, Peach Tree Kids, The Carousel, Tugboat and the Bird, Sweet Threads, and more.

Customers can recognize the recalled products by looking for details like - “Properly Tied Pajama,” and the size designation - which is printed on an internal waist band label. There should also be a white sewn-in side seam label with “Properly Tied, 100% Cotton and Made in China” printed on it.

If the aforementioned details match the children's pants, customers are strictly advised not to use them anymore. You are also advised to contact the company for a complete refund on the purchase.

Those with doubts and queries regarding the recall can get in touch with the company toll-free at 855-380-5185, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm CT. You can also reach the company via email at [email protected], or through the company's website - www.properlytied.com/pages/product-recall.

Customers can also use the same contact details to get in touch with the company regarding a refund on the recalled Children's Lounge Pants.

What are the risks related to Properly Tied recalled Children's Lounge Pants?

Federal Flammability Standards have set limits that specify the minimum flammability resistance of children's clothing. These set standards help ensure the safety and well-being of sleeping children who are often prone to fire hazards caused by flames from candles, lights, matches, etc.

All children's clothing items have to go through a flammability resistance test, where the fabrics are placed above a gas flame for over 3 seconds. The clothing may then be accepted or rejected depending on the resulting char length.

A good char length means that the flame source won't burn through to the edge of the material from the flame source, thus decreasing burn risks for sleeping children.

