Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn recall: Reason, flavor lot code, UPC, and all you need to know

Snack Innovations Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for several batches of flavored Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites and Drizzled Popcorn products over undeclared peanut allergen concerns. People with peanut allergies are at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions upon consumption of the affected products.

Announced on January 25 the voluntary recall was initiated after the company received reports of a similar recall initiated by one of the brand's ingredients suppliers. The company announced the nationwide recall right after the supplier notified them about the presence of undeclared peanut residue in one of the sub-ingredients used for the Drizzilicious brand of mini rice cake bites and drizzled popcorn products.

The product packages don't declare the presence of peanut allergens as the company itself was unaware of it. To ensure the safety of its customers, the company has halted sales for all affected batches of Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn products, and all affected stocks of the products are being recalled from stores across the country.

The brand is widely popular among people of all ages for serving Rice cake and Popcorn snacks in a wide range of flavors. The New Jersey-based brand presents everyday rice cakes and popcorn in several innovative flavors that enhance the entire snacking experience.

All you need to know about Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn recall

The recall affects several batches of flavored Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorns sold across the country in 4oz and 0.74oz packs. Packed in Drizzilicious branded pillow bags and stand-up zip pouches, the recalled flavors of Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorns have been available on the market for the last few months.

The affected products were distributed to retailers and grocery stores across the country, and could also be available at local departmental stores. Many batches of the products were also available to order online through Amazon and other similar online retailers.

Customers who may have purchased Drizzilicious branded products in the last few weeks can check the packets for the lot codes and other details mentioned below:

Product size Flavor Lot Code Best by UPC Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake N3-11BHNV3552 21SEP2023 4oz - 857900005402 .74oz - 857900005419 Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake N3-11BHNV3462 12SEP2023 4oz - 857900005402 .74oz - 857900005419 Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake N3-21BHNV0093 09OCT2023 4oz - 857900005402 .74oz - 857900005419 Drizzled Popcorn 3.6oz Bags Birthday Cake Popcorn N3-11BHNV3322 28JUL2023 857900005525 Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl N3-11BHNV3562 22SEP2023 4oz - 857900005167 .74oz - 857900005181 Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl N4-11BHNV0163 16OCT2023 4oz - 857900005167 .74oz - 857900005181 Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl N3-11BHNV0053 05OCT2023 4oz - 857900005167 .74oz - 857900005181 Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cookies & Cream N4-11BHNV0183 18OCT2023 4oz -857900005167 .74oz - 857900005181 Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cookies & Cream N3-11BHNV0093 09OCT2023 4oz -857900005167 .74oz - 857900005181 Mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Salted Caramel N3-11BHNV0083 08OCT2023 4oz - 857900005167 .74oz - 857900005181 Mini rice cakes 32-ct Variety box Variety (3-Flavors) N4-11BHNV3562 9/22/2023 853762002993 Mini rice cakes 32-ct Variety box Variety (3-Flavors) N4-21BHNV3532 9/19/2023 853762002993

If you happen to have products from the Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn Recall in your possession, you are advised not to consume them. Those with peanut allergies are at risk of experiencing serious allergic reactions upon consumption of the affected products. Allergic customers who may have no use for the recalled products can return them to the store of purchase for a full refund, while people with no history of peanut allergies can enjoy the snacks without any worries.

Customers who may have any doubts or queries regarding the Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn recall can get in touch with the company, Snack Innovations Inc., at 1-888-445-5122, Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. Those who want to learn more about the recalled products can also visit the website: https://www.drizzilicious.com/recall/food-safety.

What are the risks related to Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn recall?

Though the presence of peanut allergens in the recalled Mini Rice Cake Bites and Popcorn flavors is expected to be at a 'residue' level, it can still pose health risks equal to regular peanuts. As per SCL Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization, most people with peanut allergies are highly sensitive to allergens, which means that even small traces of allergens can result in them having allergic reactions.

Some of the most common peanut-related allergic reactions include tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting. Apart from these reactions, people with high sensitivity to Peanut Allergens may also experience life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which puts the patient in a state of shock and can also cause them to choke. If not treated in due time, such reactions are known to result in the patient's death.

An anaphylactic attack can often be brought under control through first-response drugs like epinephrine shots, but it does not guarantee complete safety. Immediate medical care is necessary in all cases of severe peanut allergy reactions like anaphylaxis attacks.

