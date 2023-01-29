Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken & Gnocchi soup recall: reason, Code Date, UPC, and all you need to know

Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for a limited number of Rao’s-brand Made for Home, Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, over undeclared egg allergen concerns. The recalled products pose a severe to life-threatening risk to people with egg-related allergies.

Announced on January 27, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company discovered that the egg-containing vegetable minestrone was distributed across the country in packaging that did not reveal the presence of eggs. The wrongful labeling was caused because the egg-containing vegetable minestrone jars were mistakenly labeled as Chicken & Gnocchi which is not supposed to contain eggs.

Though the FDA and the company are yet to receive any reports of illness or allergic reactions caused by the consumption of the recalled soups, the risks still persist. When consumed by a person with egg-related allergies, the soup can cause allergic reactions like tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting.

Life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks are rare in people with egg allergies, but require immediate medical attention if they occur. A patient experiencing an anaphylaxis attack must be administered an epinephrine shot and should be rushed to the nearest medical center for professional medical care.

All you need to know about Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken & Gnocchi recall

The recall affects the limited jars of Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken & Gnocchi soup sold across the country. Distributed in 16-ounce (454 grams) jars, the affected products are labeled as 'Chicken & Gnocchi' which is supposed to be whitish in color, but contain vegetable minestrone, which is dark red. The affected Chicken & Gnocchi soup jars were sold across the country between December 8, 2022, and January 27, 2023.

Customers could have bought the affected products from retail stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The affected Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken & Gnocchi soup jars were also available through online retailers like Amazon.

Pictures of the recalled Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken & Gnocchi soup jars that are filled with egg-containing vegetable minestrone (Image via FDA)

The recalled soup jars have details like Best By NOV 15 2024 EST 251 Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009 printed on the neck of the clear glass jars. The affected products also carry the UPC code 747479400015. Make note that only the soup jars with Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009 are affected by the recall.

Customers who may have purchased the recalled Chicken & Gnocchi Soup are strictly advised not to consume them. The affected products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Recalled products can always be returned to the store even without the original receipt.

pictures of how the recalled Chicken & Gnocchi soup jars are supposed to look (Image via FDA)

Consumers who may have doubts regarding the Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken & Gnocchi recall can get in touch with the company, Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. at 1-800-466-3623, Monday-Friday, 10:00 am-6:00 pm, Eastern Time.

