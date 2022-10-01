Cheese Recall 2022: Brand, list of flavors, best by dates and everything to know amid possible listeria contamination

A listeria epidemic linked to specific brie and camembert cheese brands is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reports that the epidemic is linked to six confirmed illnesses and five hospitalizations.

California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas were the states where the infections were recorded. There have already been six confirmed cases, five of whom required hospitalization. Four patients out of the five said they consumed brie or camembert before getting sick.

Liz Brown @TheLizBrownShow My mom wants to let everyone know there’s been a cheese recall. Everyone please check your cheese. My mom wants to let everyone know there’s been a cheese recall. Everyone please check your cheese.

The cheese was produced in Benton Harbor, Michigan, and distributed to well-known retailers throughout the United States and Mexico under more than two dozen different brand names.

Young children, elderly individuals who are weak or fragile, and others with compromised immune systems may contract serious and possibly deadly illnesses from consuming products that have been contaminated with listeria.

Mari's🥰 Fighting Cancer🥷 & Starting a Garden🍅🥰 @MariThomas88 cheese now meat its weird. Why are there so many food recalls for listeria lately? What happened? Did they all just stop factory health precautions a few years ago?cheese now meat its weird. Why are there so many food recalls for listeria lately? What happened? Did they all just stop factory health precautions a few years ago? 😳 cheese now meat its weird.

Short-term symptoms, including high temperature, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, stomach discomfort, and diarrhea can even affect healthy people. Although it can take up to 70 days for symptoms to show up after eating food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, the most recent individual to have symptoms fell ill on August 5, 2022. According to the outbreak notice,

“FDA, with assistance from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, initiated an inspection at the Old Europe Cheese Inc. facility in Michigan, which included sample collection and analysis."

It further added:

"Analysis of environmental samples collected at the facility showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis determined that the Listeria strain found in the facility matches the Listeria strain causing illnesses in this outbreak,”

Manufacturers and merchants, including those who repackaged bulk recalled foods, should adhere to FDA's safe handling and cleaning recommendations.

They should exercise with extra caution when cleaning and sanitising any surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with these products to lower the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria may endure in the cold and is easily contagious to other foods and objects.

Important details on cheese recalled by the CDC

According to a notification published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Old Europe Cheese of Benton Harbor, Michigan, is recalling all of its Brie and Camembert products with "best by" dates until December 14, 2022. Here is a comprehensive list of the identified goods, which span more than 20 brands:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

The Food and Drug Administration is still conducting its inquiry to ascertain if any further items are compromised. To make this proactive recall as quick and easy as possible, the company is coordinating closely with local, state, and federal authorities and its customers.

If you're uncertain about the brand of your Brie or Camembert or if it's an Old Europe Cheese, Inc. product, contact your merchant or discard it. The CDC estimates that every year, 1,600 Americans catch listeriosis, and around 260 die.

