Cheese Recall 2022: List of Keswick Creamery products and everything to know amid listeria fears 

Keswick Creamery is recalling multiple cheese products from the market, owing to listeria contamination.

The issue was noticed after the FDA conducted a checkup for their routine sampling program to detect harmful pathogens in the finished products. Listeria monocytogenes were detected in numerous dairy items produced at the creamery.

Cheese items affected by the infection include Calverley, Vulkwin’s Folly, Vermeer, Havarti, Wallaby, Cider Washed Tomme, Feta, Whole Milk Ricotta, Bovre, and Quark.

The infected items have been distributed at many different farmers' markets in states like Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Listeria contamination can affect children as well as the elderly. Pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems may also run the risk of serious infections.

Adults may experience short-term symptoms such as headaches, fever, chills, diarrhea or nausea.

Customers in possession of the aforementioned products are urged to discard them. They can also contact the creamery for a full refund. Read on for the contact details and more information about the affected products.

Listeria contamination has affected a wide variety of Keswick Creamery cheese products

Here is a list of the farmers' markets that might have sold the listeria-infected milk items:

Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C. Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia Oyler's Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania Talking Bread Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Details regarding the contaminated products are listed on the FDA website. The list includes 4 to 12 oz packages of seven different kinds of cheese and cheese products. All seven of these products have their price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink.

These products include:

Calverley

Vulkwin’s Folly

Havarti

Vermeer

Wallaby

Feta

Cider Washed Tomme

Apart from the aforementioned products, others that are suspected to be contaminated are as follows:

Whole Milk Ricotta in sizes from 8 oz to 16 oz clear deli container, with expiration dates July 18, July 25, August 8 and August 18, 2022.

Bovre Cheese in flavours plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey. The affected sizes are 8oz clear deli containers with expiration dates of July 25, August 1, August 8 and August 22, 2022.

Quark Cheese in flavours plain and dill and onion. The affected sizes are 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli containers with expiration dates of July 7, August 4 and August 25, 2022.

Keswick Creamery has halted the production and distribution of all the aforementioned products as the FDA investigates the cause of the problem.

While no reports of any infection or illness regarding the incident have been reported, customers in possession of the listed products from the Newburg-based Creamery are urged to discard them.

Additionally, they are advised to email Keswick Creamery directly at keswickrecall@gmail.com or call 1-800-946-1631 Monday to Friday, 10 am to 2 pm EST to report their product and receive a full refund.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that causes listeriosis, stomach infections and other kinds of food poisoning symptoms.

The infection created by the bacteria can spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. In this case, people suffering from the disease can experience symptoms like fever, chills, headaches, upset stomach, diarrhea, muscle aches, confusion, nausea, and vomiting.

While healthy people usually recover without a problem, it can prove to be detrimental to patients with compromised immunity like the elderly, infants and pregnant women.

Listeriosis in infants and the elderly can result in death, while an infection during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection in the newborn.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal