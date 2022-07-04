How does listeria get into food? Big Olaf Creamery ice cream products under scanner after being tied to outbreak

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream after an outbreak of listeria infections that have been tied to their products. The CDC reported 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations, and one death across ten states linked to listeria infections. The manufacturer has since voluntarily asked retailers to stop Big Olaf ice creams from being sold until further notice.

After interviewing 17 people, it was found that 14 people had consumed ice cream, and six remembered eating Big Olaf Creamery branded ice cream.

The Big Olaf Creamery ice cream is only sold in Florida, and “nearly all” of those infected were from or traveled to Florida in the months preceding the infection.

One death was reported in Illinois. One of the five people who were infected was a pregnant woman. A fetal loss has been reported as well.

How do food products get contaminated by listeria?

Listeriosis is caused by eating contaminated foods infected by the bacteria listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria are mostly found in soil and water. The soil can contaminate the vegetables they grow in. Animals can also get infected by the bacteria without appearing ill, which can, in turn, affect meat or dairy products.

Listeria can also be found in raw and processed foods. The latter can get contaminated after processing, including cheese and deli counter products.

Bacteria can also contaminate unpasteurized milk and foods containing raw milk.

A person can get listeriosis after consuming contaminated food. Babies can be born with the disease if the mother eats infectious food during pregnancy.

Pregnant women, newborns, and those immunocompromised are most at risk of listeria. Those carrying a child are 20 percent more likely than others to get listeriosis. If a person gets infected during pregnancy, it may result in spontaneous abortion.

Those 65 years of age and older are advised to contact a physical practitioner if they come into contact with the infectious bacteria.

A few symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, convulsions, fever, and muscle aches.

Although a recall for Big Olaf Creamery has not been issued, customers are advised to throw away their ice cream products which may be homes. As mentioned previously, the product is only sold in Florida. The CDC also advises those who have used or sell the brand’s ice cream to:

“Clean and disinfect any areas and equipment that may have touched Big Olaf ice cream products, including ice cream scoops and other serving utensils.”

Big Olaf Creamery responds to the ongoing investigation

As headlines about listeria being linked to the company’s ice cream came into being, the brand wrote in a statement that they did not understand why they were “being mentioned and targeted.”

They added that it had not been confirmed that the bacteria-infected their ice cream. However, they are cooperating with health officials.

Their statement read:

“For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases… We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation.”

Big Olaf Creamery added that people's “health and well-being” is their top priority.

