 Vanilla Ice Cream Recall 2022: Brand, list of flavors and all you need to know

Consumers have been urged to check if they have stocked up on Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, as a mandatory recall has been issued for the ice cream. This comes after an undeclared allergen was found in the product. On May 25, several tubs of the 56- ounce Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream were recalled. It was also discovered that some cartons of the vanilla ice cream contained Burnt Almond Fudge ice cream, which would cause a severe life-threatening reaction if the person had a nut allergy.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, contaminated cartons were distributed in Associated Foods stores located in the Mountain West. An investigation into the problem caused a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packing process.

The product - Red Button Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream, was sold in a 56-ounce paperboard tub. It had an expiration date of 12/10/24 stamped on the side and lot number 344-21-946. The product’s UPC read 077865010017.

At the time of writing this article, no illnesses were reported in connection with the problem.

Amid ice cream recall, customers are urged to return product and track physical symptoms, if any

The FDA recommends that those who have purchased the ice cream with the aforementioned lot number return the product for a full refund. Customers can quickly identify the recalled product by looking at the carton.

Regarding the vanilla ice cream recall, those who have questions can contact Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla company at 1-888-328-2691. The customer support will be running from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 5 pm MST.

Iwaspoisoned.com @iwaspoisoned_ #allergicreaction Allergic Reaction - Casper’s Ice Cream of Richmond Utah is voluntarily recalling its 56 ounce tubs of "Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream” because a limited number were mispackaged wit... Food Poisoning iwaspoisoned.com/i/pz2be5z Allergic Reaction - Casper’s Ice Cream of Richmond Utah is voluntarily recalling its 56 ounce tubs of "Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream” because a limited number were mispackaged wit... Food Poisoning iwaspoisoned.com/i/pz2be5z #allergicreaction https://t.co/eGFysK0qpo

To recognize whether one is experiencing an allergic reaction, they can see if they are experiencing the following symptoms- swelling of the tongue, hives, hoarse throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, weak pulse, repetitive cough, vomiting, stomach cramps, the pale or blue coloring of skin, dizziness, and shock.

If one starts feeling any of the listed symptoms, one must stop consuming the products. If they have a severe allergic reaction, they can use an EpiPen and call 911. The FDA also recommends that those who experience mild symptoms of an allergic reaction are advised to consult with a health care provider.

Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla is not the only ice-sweet treat that has been removed from shelves. HP Hood found that their Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl was packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough box.

Alexa Farrell @AlexaNFarrell RECALL: ICE CREAM: Turkey Hill is recalling it's Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because of undeclared PEANUTS. 385 containers purchased 4/14-4/19. RECALL: ICE CREAM: Turkey Hill is recalling it's Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because of undeclared PEANUTS. 385 containers purchased 4/14-4/19. https://t.co/NIhGI1P3Jx

Van Leeuwen also withdrew 2,185 pints of its dairy-free Oat Milk Brown Sugar ice cream on May 10, after the FDA found an undeclared tree nut ingredient. A customer reportedly experienced an allergic reaction to the ice cream, which was pulled down from the shelves.

The FDA recommends that customers allergic to tree nuts like pecans, hazelnuts, cashews, pine nuts, etc., should discard the withdrawn products to avoid severe reactions.

