Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Burrito: Varieties, price, ingredients, and all you need to know

Taco Bell made an announcement on April 13, 2023, that they are introducing the Grilled Cheese Burrito in two different flavors - Steak and Seasoned Beef. They are adding the items to their permanent menu with immediate effect. The new burritos will be sold for a suggested price (which may vary) of $4.79 for the Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and $4.49 for the Seasoned Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito.

The brand's burritos have been one of the most popular limited-time offerings in recent years. The Seasoned Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito is made out of seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, and creamy chipotle sauce. It also has reduced-fat sour cream, fiesta strips, and three cheese blends. All of this is wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and topped with an extra three cheese blends that have been grilled.

A heated flour tortilla is wrapped around the same ingredients in the Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, where the grilled steak is marinated instead of the seasoned beef. Grilled cheese is also added to the top of this burrito.

What are new variations of Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burrito?

The brand also revealed that they will be experimenting with two additional flavors of Grilled Cheese Burrito in the Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, regions. The two flavors are California Steak and Bacon.

The California Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito features marinated grilled steak, Nacho Fries, fiesta strips, guacamole, and diced tomatoes. Along with warm nacho cheese sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, the whole thing is wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, with a three-cheese blend grilled on top.

The Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito consists of marinated grilled steak, bacon, potato bites, and creamy chipotle sauce. Along with warm nacho cheese sauce and reduced-fat sour cream, the burrito is wrapped up in a warm tortilla that has a three-cheese blend grilled on top.

In Akron and Cleveland, there are a few Taco Bell locations where fans may find the California Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burritos. The burritos which will be available for a brief period of time will cost a suggested price of $5.99 each.

Taco Bell also announced a return of the fan-favorite Nacho Fries

The popular Nacho Fries made a comeback for a short time only, starting April 13, as part of the restaurant chain's month-long blitz. The popular item made a ninth appearance and is offered in both its traditional form and with a more upscale touch.

Taco Bell has collaborated with Yellowbird Hot Sauce, one of the most popular hot sauces in the country. The brand, which has its headquarters in Austin, Texas, is known for employing locally sourced, tasty, and premium ingredients. The new, exclusive sauce collaboration with Taco Bell is sure to give the company's famous Nacho Fries a boost.

George Milton, CEO of Yellowbird, in a press release shared with the sources:

"We're honored to be collaborating with the innovative team at Taco Bell to bring our signature blend of bold flavor and heat to their menu with Yellowbird Nacho Fries."

Milton continued:

"This partnership is a testament to both the growing popularity of Yellowbird and Taco Bell's commitment to taking risks and offering unique and exciting menu items for their customers. We can't wait for everyone to experience the delicious, spicy taste of Yellowbird in this exciting new form."

The scorching new fusion is made in hot sauce heaven with steak and Taco Bell + Yellowbird's own Spicy Habanero Ranch. It is topped with crispy, strongly seasoned slim-cut potato fries and warm nacho cheese sauce.

While the original Nacho Fries will continue to be served for a short while after the cooperation, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries will only be available for two weeks.

