How to get a Chipotle burrito for $2? TikToker goes viral for revealing secret hack 

A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing her hack to get a $2 burrito from Chipotle. User Hannah Hutson (@hannahhuts) shared a clip where she told viewers how she has been getting a cheap but filling meal at the Mexican food joint.

Her videos have been appreciated by numerous people online and have a like count of over 37 thousand.

She captioned the video with, "CHIPOTLE HACK LISTEN UP." The video was posted three days ago, on April 11, and has been viewed over 600k times.

Chipotle treats the order as two side dishes

In the 7 second video, Hutson is sitting on a bench with another person, and both the girls are munching down a burrito. The video has text over it saying:

“Life hack for when you’re hungry and a little broke. Order a pinto bean (extra beans) and cheese burrito at Chipotle. They charge it as two sides. It’s literally $1.94 and it slaps. I order it even when I have $$$ (money)."

Chipotle Mexican Grill is an American food chain that specializes in burritos, tacos, and quesadillas. The basic price of a burrito at the grill costs close to $9, excluding the cost of protein or guacamole fillings which needs to be added as an "extra."

Hutson’s hack can save up to $7 for anyone who decides to use it.

A chain employee explained that the difference in price was due to the limitation of ingredients in the item. They explained:

“I used to work at Chipotle. It’s called a 3 pointer. Meat/guacamole is 2 points, and anything else is 1 point per side.”

Hutson also shed light on the point system, saying that she has been ordering a “two-pointer” ever since she was a kid. Two-pointers and three-pointers are burritos that only consist of two or three items.

When inquired about the success rate of her hack, Hutson told a news website:

"Whenever I get Chipotle with friends they’re always in awe at my order and the price and they say that they want to try it next time so when my sister and I went to get our chipotle bean and cheese burritos I decided to share the hack with the internet! "

She continued by saying that the hack helped her during times when she didn't have enough money to spend. She shared:

"These burritos have saved me a couple times when I really didn’t have money for food and they’re filling w/ good protein so I want to help out anyone in a similar position."

She continued:

"It works 100% of the time if I say something, but they’ll ring it up that way without me saying anything around 80% of the time. Sometimes they’ll charge it as something else and I just say ‘sorry it’s usually charged as two sides’ and they’ll fix it."

Internet users were impressed by the TikToker. Many said that they would try the hack for themselves, while some shared that they did something similar but with "cheese and rice." One user commented that they order kids' meal for $5.30 that comes with “Two tacos, a drink, and chips”.

However, the hack might not work at every location as prices for items change according to cities. New York has the highest prices, while the greater Orlando area is the cheapest.

