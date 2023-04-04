Taco Bell Yellowbird Nacho Fries: availability, price, and all you need to know

Taco Bell will reportedly launch a new version of its well-known Nacho Fries later this month.

According to reports, the fast food chain is collaborating with the Texas-based hot sauce company Yellowbird to introduce a new product, dubbed Yellowbird Nacho Fries, that is made with a new Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce.

What are the ingredients added to Taco Bell's newly made Yellowbird Nacho Fries?

Snackolator @snackolator Taco Bell x Yellowbird Steak Nacho Fries are dropping on April 13th while supplies last!



This is going to be quite a fun collaboration with Hot Habanero sauce and steak on the nacho fries we've all been waiting for.



As per The Fast Food Post, Yellowbird Nacho Fries comes with aggressively seasoned, golden fries that are then topped with steak, shredded cheese, nacho cheese sauce, low-fat sour cream, diced tomatoes, and creamy Yellowbird Sauce.

According to data from Taco Bell's test delivery menu on DoorDash, the new Yellowbird Nacho Fries will have a recommended price of $4.99, although costs will probably differ depending on the location. Additionally, it appears that the Yellowbird Sauce will be available as a side dish for an extra $1.

Several sources with knowledge of the situation seem to concur that the new potatoes will debut on Taco Bell menus across the nation on April 13, even though the precise launch date hasn't been made public yet.

In March, Taco Bell announced that they are bringing back Volcano Menu items made with Lava Sauce

For a fast food restaurant company that responds to the hysterical demands of its customers, the best may be Taco Bell. Additionally, by simultaneously removing items from its menu, it is most likely to provoke these requests. The most famous example of this push-and-pull was when the company announced the end of its beloved Mexican Pizza in 2020.

In 2008, the Volcano Taco, a red hard-shell tortilla filled with spicy nachos, cheese, smoky Lava Sauce, lettuce, and ground beef, entered the permanent rotation, much to the delight of fans, only to disappear in 2013.

The Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco, as well as the opportunity to add fiery Lava Sauce to any item, are just a few of the spicy dishes that the fast food chain will be bringing back for the third time since they were first introduced in 1995.

The Volcano Menu’s items will be available at participating locations on June 27, 2023, for Taco Bell Rewards Members, and June 29 for everyone else. Prices have not yet been disclosed.

Taco Bell recently launched a new ice slush range, Breeze Freeze

The fast food chain unveiled Breeze Freeze, a limited-edition ice slush beverage that features a foundation of either Blue Raspberry Freeze or Wild Cherry Freeze with a swirl of new tropical syrup.

The new tropical syrup has a verdant color and tastes of lime, mango, pineapple, and passionfruit. In effect, it replaces the tart strawberry syrup found in Electric Strawberry Freeze.

Breeze Freeze costs $2.99 and $3.19 for a 16-oz standard and a 20-oz large size, respectively. At participating sites nationwide, the chain's Happy Hours, which runs from 2 to 5 pm EST, offers a 16-oz Freeze of any kind for just $1.

The well-known fast food chain, which offers dishes with Mexican influence, has its headquarters in Irvine, California. The brand, which was established in 1962 by American entrepreneur Glen Bell, now has more than 350 franchises and more than 7,000 outlets globally.

