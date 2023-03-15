“Absolutely ridiculous”: Taco Bell’s Bacon Club Chalupa slammed online for being pricey 

Returning to the menu after nearly two years, the Taco Bell Bacon Club Chalupa is back to satiate customers' cravings. Loaded with the goodness of juicy grilled chicken and crispy bacon, the fan-favorite became available across the country starting March 8.

Priced at around $4.99 (suggested price without taxes), the Bacon Club Chalupa can be ordered at all participating locations across the country for a limited time. Orders for the returning favorite can be placed at the nearest store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

Taco Bell is bringing back the Bacon Club Chalupa on March 8th for a limited time.



Is this one you're excited to grab again... or what limited time items would you rather see return? Taco Bell is bringing back the Bacon Club Chalupa on March 8th for a limited time.Is this one you're excited to grab again... or what limited time items would you rather see return? https://t.co/t3ZklJPmDG

As the limited-time favorite returns to stores after two years, fans can't help but be excited about the Bacon Club Chalupa. However, not all seem too pleased with the pricing of their returning favorite.

While the Chalupa sells for a suggested price of $4.99, it turns out that multiple customers have had to pay as much as over $7 for it. Displeased with the unfair pricing, netizens have been slamming Taco Bell through comments and tweets on social media. Expressing their frustration about the same, one user, @Edelman1111, who found the item to be priced at $5.79 commented on how ridiculously high the price was.

Taco Bell receives major backlash from fans over the pricing of the Bacon Club Chalupa

The massive difference in suggested and in-store prices has left fans disappointed with the chain. As such, fans couldn't help but vent about the unfair pricing in a Reddit discussion about the pricing of the the Bacon Club Chalupa.

While the suggested prices for the return of Bacon Club Chalupa may seem well within the limits, the final pricing seems to be bothering Taco Bell customers across the country.

Taco Bell’s Bacon Club Chalupa has been a fan-favorite for over the last 23 years

Taco Bell’s Bacon Club Chalupa returns on March 8, 2023 (Image via Taco Bell)

First introduced to the Taco Bell menu in 1999, the Bacon Club Chalupa has been one of the most popular items on the chain's menu. Available on an on-and-off basis for the last 23 years, the fan-favorite is returning to the Mexican-American fast food restaurant chain after two long years.

Available for a limited time across the country, the Bacon Club Chalupa is served in a warm chalupa shell loaded with juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and a three-cheese blend. Available at all participating locations for a suggested price of $4.99, the returning-favorite packs over 450 calories. The limited-time Chalupa can also be enjoyed as a combo with two Crunchy Tacos and a big drink for a suggested price of $8.99.

It is a common scenario for the suggested price and final price to vary, but sometimes the margin between the two can be absurdly high. Customers trying to save a few bucks on the returning favorite are advised to check for offers and deals on the chain's app. Even if there are no specific deals for the Bacon Club Chalupa, you will still be able to earn reward points for your future orders.

