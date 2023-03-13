Taco Bell adds Bacon Club Chalupa and more to its menu for a limited time

Taco Bell fans will have an enlarged menu when certain famous meals, including the much-loved Bacon Club Chalupa, return for a short time. The Bacon Club Chalupa returned to local Taco Bell outlets on March 8 and customers have been over the moon about the same. It will only be available for a short time, so individuals have been rushing to their closest outlets to get their hands on the much-loved item.

Apart from the Bacon Club Chalupa, the company has also brought back the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco among other dishes, which customers can get their hands on for a certain period of time.

Taco Bell's Bacon Club Chalupa ingredients

The Bacon Club Chalupa consists of grilled chicken, bacon, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and a three-cheese blend, which are served in a warm chalupa shell. For $8.99, customers can have the Bacon Club Chalupa with two Crunchy Tacos and a big drink. (Local prices may differ.)

Since its inception, the Bacon Club Chalupa has been one of the most popular dishes on the Taco Bell menu.

However, much like many other goods that come and go, it seems to disappear just a little while after being accessible to customers. This is a marketing strategy that the company has honed over time.

With a community of taco-loving enthusiasts, some check social media daily for word on when one of their favorites may return.

Cantina Crispy Melt Tacos are back on Taco Bell's menu

Taco Bell has brought back its legendary Cantina Crispy Melt Taco for a limited time at select locations as well.

Seasoned beef takes center stage in the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco, which is also packed with lettuce, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese. All of this is encased in a freshly fried white-corn shell with a layer of melted three-cheese combination and nacho cheese sauce on top.

The shredded beef taco's nutritional value is:

280 calories

17 grams of fat

6 grams of saturated fat

540 milligrams of sodium

21 grams of carbs

2 grams of sugar

10 grams of protein

The Black Bean Cantina Crispy Melt Taco is the vegetarian variant of the new taco. It features lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and all of the same ingredients as the beef version, but instead of beef, it contains black beans. Its nutritional value is:

260 calories

14 grams of fat

4.5 grams of saturated fat

440 milligrams of sodium

26 grams of carbs

3 grams of sugar

9 grams of protein

Taco Bell is a Mexican restaurant chain that was created in 1962 by Glen Bell, an American entrepreneur. It has over 7,000 outlets worldwide and over 350 franchisees. In 2014, the fast-food company began serving breakfast across the country. In addition to typical pastries, orange juice, and coffee, the restaurant chain also offers waffle tacos and breakfast burritos.

