All you need to know about Taco Bell’s new Electric Freezes and Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken burrito 

Starting on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Taco Bell will introduce the Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito and Electric Strawberry Freezes as the new additions to the $2 burritos on the Cravings Value Menu.

Taco Bell's Electric Freezes and Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken burrito: Ingredients and suggested prices

The Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito from Taco Bell has grilled marinated white-meat chicken, seasoned rice, low-fat sour cream, a combination of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese (3-cheese blend), and green chile sauce (also known as salsa verde or green sauce).

The suggested price for the Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito is $2. It will also be offered as a component of the Deluxe Box, which costs an estimated $8.49 and also comes with a medium fountain drink, a Chalupa Supreme, crunchy tacos, chips, and nacho cheese sauce.

The Blue Raspberry and Wild Cherry Ice Slush foundation of the Electric Strawberry Freezes can be combined with a tart strawberry swirl.

According to the Freeze menu, the suggested prices for the new Electric Strawberry Freezes are $2.99 for a regular (16 oz) and $3.19 for a large (20 oz). Regular Electric Strawberry Freezes are available for $1 every day from 2 to 5 pm at participating locations, just like the rest of the chain's Freezes.

Taco Bell also recently introduced 7-Layer Nacho Fries

The restaurant chain officially launched its 7-Layer Nacho Fries and 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito statewide on November 17, 2022, following last year's successful testing at a selected location in the Orlando, Florida, region.

The 7-Layer Nacho Fries at Taco Bell is made up of seasoned nacho fries as the base with seasoned beef, black beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, guacamole, low-fat sour cream, and creamy chipotle sauce in addition to the other ingredients.

Depending on the restaurant, the cost of the burrito and the fries is roughly $3.99 and $3.49, respectively.

More About Taco Bell

Taco Bell is a network of fast-food restaurants serving dishes with Mexican influence. The brand, which American businessman Glen Bell founded in 1962, has more than 7,000 stores and over 350 franchisees worldwide.

In 2014, the fast-food company started serving breakfast all across the country. In addition to more conventional pastries, orange juice, and coffee, the chain also offers a waffle taco and a breakfast burrito.

In the same year, the restaurant chain released its first mobile ordering and payment app in the fast food sector. The following year, it established the restaurant chain's first outlet that served alcohol, unveiled a limited delivery service in the United States, and also introduced its vegan and vegetarian menu (in Chicago).

One of the most accessible and distinctive fast-food restaurant chains, it has a strong dedication to branding and a constantly evolving menu that will soon include the Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito and Electric Strawberry Freezes.

