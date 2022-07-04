Who was Bruno Falcon aka 'Pop N Taco'? Tributes pour in as Michael Jackson's dancer dies aged 58

Well-known dancer Bruno Falcon who famously worked with Michael Jackson, passed away on July 2 at the age of 58. He died of natural causes, according to his sister Diana Wolgamott.

The news was announced on his official Facebook page in a post that read:

“It is with sadness and emotion that I announce Bruno passed away yesterday. Bruno was an incredible, kind and generous man. He always had that smile that lights up our hearts every moment. A unique and incredible talent. He will forever be the greatest dancer of history, with Michael Jackson. We are all thinking of Bruno’s family and sending them all our love. Bruno ‘Pop N’ Taco’ Falcon is the king.”

Everything known about Bruno Falcon

Bruno Falcon, aka 'Pop N Taco,' was born on June 10, 1964, and attended Poly High School in Long Beach. The East L.A. native gained recognition as a dancer, choreographer and actor in the 1980s. He performed alongside several musicians and choreographers over the course of his career.

Falcon is known for his collaborations with Michael Jackson, particularly his role in the Smooth Criminal music video. In the video, he can be seen doing the "anti-gravity lean," which he taught to the popstar. The dancer also worked as a creative consultant on the singer’s Dangerous tour.

Falcon has worked with many other musicians in his career, including Lionel Richie (on All Night Long), Chaka Khan (on I Feel For You) and other members of the Jackson family.

He developed his own locking technique and was featured in the cult classic movie, Breakin’, as Electro Rock 1.

Bruno Falcon gained recognition for his work with Michael Jackson (Image via jball461/Twitter)

Falcon also appeared in other movies like Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Electric Boogaloo and Captain EO. He was also the choreographer for the 1994 animated film, Thumbelina.

Falcon was one of the few Mexican hip-hop dancers during the 1980s. He stated in an interview that many people could now believe that a person of Mexican heritage could pop (as quoted by All Hiphop):

“People couldn’t believe there was a Mexican who could pop. They would challenge me in front of the school or a party or a high school dance. They’d come out, right at you, right in front of your face.”

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Shortly after news of Bruno Falcon's demise was announced, fans flocked to Twitter to express their sorrow and pay tribute to the legendary dancer and choreographer.

Here are some of the best tributes:

DJ J-SCRATCH @JSCRATCH



1964-2022



we all wanted to get it in like him 🏼 RIP BRUNO (POP N TACO) FALCON1964-2022we all wanted to get it in like him RIP BRUNO (POP N TACO) FALCON1964-2022we all wanted to get it in like him ❤️💔🙏🏼 https://t.co/ABWfFmUKQH

Damien Shields @DamienShields 🏽 One of the greatest to ever do it. RIP Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon🏽 One of the greatest to ever do it. RIP Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon 🙏🏽 One of the greatest to ever do it. https://t.co/QGDkm6wrcH

Dee Phunk @DeePhunk I've said this many times on here. Breakin' was a major part of my intro to the culture as a kid. I know dialogue from it verbatim. I used to copy all the moves. And this man was my favorite. RIP to the legend Bruno "Pop n Taco" Falcon. tmz.com/2022/07/03/dan… I've said this many times on here. Breakin' was a major part of my intro to the culture as a kid. I know dialogue from it verbatim. I used to copy all the moves. And this man was my favorite. RIP to the legend Bruno "Pop n Taco" Falcon. tmz.com/2022/07/03/dan… https://t.co/Ey2658n8Wi

G.O.D.Zilla77 @Sun77Jay RIP to Bruno Falcon aka Pop N Taco. Salute and respect to all the B-Boys and Girls. Graffiti artists as well. RIP to Bruno Falcon aka Pop N Taco. Salute and respect to all the B-Boys and Girls. Graffiti artists as well. https://t.co/RpKvQwS3e5

Thor: NIGnarok @hosienation When I was 8-years old, there is NOBODY I hated more. I wish I had gotten the chance to battle him. #RIP Bruno Falcon aka Pop ‘N Taco When I was 8-years old, there is NOBODY I hated more. I wish I had gotten the chance to battle him. #RIP Bruno Falcon aka Pop ‘N Taco https://t.co/MGrGA5ZSL7

Cleen @thatguyCLEEN RIP to Bruno 'Pop N Taco' Falcon. To this day, remains the illest b-boy I ever saw. RIP to Bruno 'Pop N Taco' Falcon. To this day, remains the illest b-boy I ever saw. https://t.co/ngj30DMyap

Penny Bittone @penny_butter 🕊 twitter.com/finallevel/sta… ICE T @FINALLEVEL Yep, just got a text. He was way to young. Smh twitter.com/ty_carter85/st… Yep, just got a text. He was way to young. Smh twitter.com/ty_carter85/st… Oh man… terrible news. Prob my (and so many WC kids) biggest B-Boy era heros. LA KING, CULTURE PIONEER. Me & everybody I knew wanted to freak that KING COBRA like the legend… nobody could. RIP BRUNO “POP N TACO” FALCON Oh man… terrible news. Prob my (and so many WC kids) biggest B-Boy era heros. LA KING, CULTURE PIONEER. Me & everybody I knew wanted to freak that KING COBRA like the legend… nobody could. RIP BRUNO “POP N TACO” FALCON 👑🕊 twitter.com/finallevel/sta…

Dwanna @Dwanna49544481 Sad to hear of the passing of another great dancer and choreographer--Bruno "Pop N Taco" Falcon. May he RIP Sad to hear of the passing of another great dancer and choreographer--Bruno "Pop N Taco" Falcon. May he RIP❤️ https://t.co/pg0T6Ye6Cz

Johnny Praize @JohnnyPraize



creative-hiphop.com/what-is-americ… RIP Bruno "Pop-N-Taco" Falcon. One of the greatest poppers ever! Known for his roles in the movie Breakn' , and roles in movies, music videos and choreographer for Michael Jackson. RIP Bruno "Pop-N-Taco" Falcon. One of the greatest poppers ever! Known for his roles in the movie Breakn' , and roles in movies, music videos and choreographer for Michael Jackson. creative-hiphop.com/what-is-americ… https://t.co/baHf9sIEhR

Ryan Proctor @RyanProctor75 rhettmatic @rhettmatic Rest In Peace to the great

Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon.



A West Coast, LA Hip Hop Legend…. Rest In Peace to the great Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon. A West Coast, LA Hip Hop Legend…. https://t.co/ACbZ42tAzr RIP Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon! The battle scenes in 1984’s “Breakin’” (or “Breakdance” as the film was called when released here in the UK) were monumental in terms of the impact they had on a generation of Hip-Hop-loving kids across the globe. Another legend lost too soon. twitter.com/rhettmatic/sta… RIP Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon! The battle scenes in 1984’s “Breakin’” (or “Breakdance” as the film was called when released here in the UK) were monumental in terms of the impact they had on a generation of Hip-Hop-loving kids across the globe. Another legend lost too soon. twitter.com/rhettmatic/sta…

Many hip-hop icons, such as B-Boy Crazy Legs, The Beat Junkies' D-Styles and Rhettmatic, have also paid tribute to Bruno Falcon on social media.

