Who was Bruno Falcon aka 'Pop N Taco'? Tributes pour in as Michael Jackson's dancer dies aged 58

Well-known dancer Bruno Falcon who famously worked with Michael Jackson, passed away on July 2 at the age of 58. He died of natural causes, according to his sister Diana Wolgamott.
The news was announced on his official Facebook page in a post that read:
“It is with sadness and emotion that I announce Bruno passed away yesterday. Bruno was an incredible, kind and generous man. He always had that smile that lights up our hearts every moment. A unique and incredible talent. He will forever be the greatest dancer of history, with Michael Jackson. We are all thinking of Bruno’s family and sending them all our love. Bruno ‘Pop N’ Taco’ Falcon is the king.”
Everything known about Bruno Falcon
Bruno Falcon, aka 'Pop N Taco,' was born on June 10, 1964, and attended Poly High School in Long Beach. The East L.A. native gained recognition as a dancer, choreographer and actor in the 1980s. He performed alongside several musicians and choreographers over the course of his career.
Falcon is known for his collaborations with Michael Jackson, particularly his role in the Smooth Criminal music video. In the video, he can be seen doing the "anti-gravity lean," which he taught to the popstar. The dancer also worked as a creative consultant on the singer’s Dangerous tour.
Falcon has worked with many other musicians in his career, including Lionel Richie (on All Night Long), Chaka Khan (on I Feel For You) and other members of the Jackson family.
He developed his own locking technique and was featured in the cult classic movie, Breakin’, as Electro Rock 1.
Falcon also appeared in other movies like Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Electric Boogaloo and Captain EO. He was also the choreographer for the 1994 animated film, Thumbelina.
Falcon was one of the few Mexican hip-hop dancers during the 1980s. He stated in an interview that many people could now believe that a person of Mexican heritage could pop (as quoted by All Hiphop):
“People couldn’t believe there was a Mexican who could pop. They would challenge me in front of the school or a party or a high school dance. They’d come out, right at you, right in front of your face.”
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Shortly after news of Bruno Falcon's demise was announced, fans flocked to Twitter to express their sorrow and pay tribute to the legendary dancer and choreographer.
Here are some of the best tributes:
Many hip-hop icons, such as B-Boy Crazy Legs, The Beat Junkies' D-Styles and Rhettmatic, have also paid tribute to Bruno Falcon on social media.