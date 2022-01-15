'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure' review: Magic and dance save the day in Netflix film 

The famous Irish legend-turned-animated film Riverdance: The Animated Adventure hit Netflix today, and it's an absolute musical treat.

Directed by Dave Rosenbaum and Eamonn Butler, Riverdance: The Animated Adventure follows a young boy coping with the loss of his grandfather while trying to find the will to carry forward his legacy. He enters the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus, who teach him to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinion of the writer.

'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure' review

Netflix's Riverdance: The Animated Adventure sets the bar high for other animated movies as it is everything they should be and more. Be it the music, story, visuals, themes or characters, the film shines in almost every aspect and makes it a memorable watch with poignant lessons.

The movie beautifully yet sensitively explores deep emotional themes, all through its animation and plot. Keegan's story of struggling with the loss of his grandfather is something one would resonate with if they experienced the grief of losing a loved one.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is a raw portrayal of anguish that follows a young boy who goes through phases of anger and frustration with the traditions he once shared with his grandfather. The thought of not being able to measure up to his grandfather's legacy and losing interest in the things he used to love is something viewers will resonate with.

Deep in his grief, Keegan forgets an important task that his grandfather had assigned to him - keeping the light in the lighthouse lit every night to keep the evil huntsman away. According to an old Irish legend, he would return on a dark night to steal the antlers on the magical deer, whose powers and dance keep the rivers of Ireland flowing. The consequences of the slip-up soon start to show up in front of Keegan.

The way Keegan is helped to cope with his grief by his supportive friends, old and new, and the lessons he learned along the way are things viewers can definitely benefit from. It is important to be true to one's authentic self and not to let the fear of not fitting in take over, embracing destiny and being their for the loved ones in times of need. These are some of the poignant messages the film left viewers with, along with its beautiful story.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure also did not miss out on giving its characters dimensions, each had their own faults and shortcomings, but like real life they learned and grew from them, in a very realistic and inspiring way.

In addition to this, the magic that weaved the movie together was a visual treat, each one more stunning than the last. Each scene had breathtaking visuals, all skillfully animated and crafted.

The film is a wonderful tribute to the Irish culture by introducing viewers to its unfamiliar richness and the beauty of Riverdance, all with spectacular and fast-paced dance sequences and traditional music. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure also offers a peek into the age-old tradition of celebrating St. Patrick's Day with very fun sequences, like the Irish sport called hurling.

Directors Dave Rosenbaum and Eamonn Butler's Irish animated adventure have given a very modern and fantastical spin to the biblical verse:

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

While the theme may have been common, the execution was enchanting.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is definitely a must-watch. Despite being a fantasy tale, the film seems relatable and sends its message across in a very beautiful manner.

Catch Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Ashish Yadav