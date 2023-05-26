“Living her best life”: Video of Jenna Ortega smoking a cigarette leaves the internet in a frenzy

A video of the 21st-century Wednesday Addams, aka Jenna Ortega, smoking a cigarette has left netizens divided over her image. According to Gossip Bae, the video in question spotted Jenna having a mid-day outing in London’s Notting Hill. She was accompanied by fellow actress Gideon Adlon.

Gideon and Jenna were captured chatting over beverages. In a second clip from the same outing shared on May 24, the 20-year-old Scream VI actress was seen sharing a cigarette with Gideon during their lengthy conversation.

EverLasTing @Roxdk7 jenna and gideon smoking the same cigarette is so hot idk

Miller's girl let's go jenna and gideon smoking the same cigarette is so hot idk Miller's girl let's go https://t.co/Cr5S71Pqhu

However, her video of smoking a cigarette has formed mixed public opinions. While some folks are completely opposed to the young actress smoking, others believe she looks cooler and opined that as an adult, she can do whatever she sees fit.

One Twitter user, @ShisuiTheDonn__, sarcastically tweeted that Jenna is smoking a cigarette and being a successful millionaire while the user is stuck in a tedious job and a mirthless life.

Jobless Yb Fan @ShisuiTheDonn__ Jenna Ortega being a successful millionaire and smoking a cigarette living her best life

Meanwhile me:



Meanwhile me:



Jenna Ortega being a successful millionaire and smoking a cigarette living her best life Meanwhile me: https://t.co/QL6tdJS1uc

Internet reacts to video of Jenna Ortega smoking a cigarette

Several people reacted negatively to the video and wrote that smoking cigarettes does not make one look cool or hot. Some people who opposed the video mentioned Jenna's age and implied that she was too young to smoke. A few people wrote that it harms one's lungs and can cause cancer, so Jenna should not do it even after knowing the consequences.

However, a vast majority of people were sold by the clip. Some non-smokers wrote that they would not mind sharing a cigarette with Jenna, and some said that she is living her best life. Many emphasized that the actress was looking "hot" with the way she was holding the cigarette and smoking.

Amii @babygrll_xo @boymolish Smoking full on cigarettes at 20yrs old ???? Crazy @boymolish Smoking full on cigarettes at 20yrs old ???? Crazy

Puth&PayneSupporter 🎶 @xJacquelineRose @Roxdk7 Omg no :( smoking kills… sorry my parents were smokers when they were alive so I know what it does to a person so it kinda hurts to see that but I hope she doesn’t do it a lot… I’m not hating on her btw I know it’s hard to stop but I just want the best for her ya kno @Roxdk7 Omg no :( smoking kills… sorry my parents were smokers when they were alive so I know what it does to a person so it kinda hurts to see that but I hope she doesn’t do it a lot… I’m not hating on her btw I know it’s hard to stop but I just want the best for her ya kno

Eloise @onlyaddams Okay so I’m not a smoker but smoking and sharing a cigarette with Jenna Ortega is now on my bucket list Okay so I’m not a smoker but smoking and sharing a cigarette with Jenna Ortega is now on my bucket list https://t.co/Tje62A3OWj

Anabelle Saved 8 Bucks @anabelle_dawn Look I get it smoking is bad or whatever but can we at least agree that Jenna Ortega smoking is so hot Look I get it smoking is bad or whatever but can we at least agree that Jenna Ortega smoking is so hot https://t.co/4ImptQfmuf

🖤🎻 @iim_francyidk #jennaortega but the people who get scandalized by Jenna smoking? she's 20, she's not a kid but the people who get scandalized by Jenna smoking? she's 20, she's not a kid💀 #jennaortega https://t.co/VrtgzGWxQm

maddie @keeryplaza why is there so much discourse about jenna ortega smoking a cigarette, the internet is annoying why is there so much discourse about jenna ortega smoking a cigarette, the internet is annoying

Gabriel 🐝 @TimeForSucc Why is a vid of Jenna Ortega smoking a cig so damn important. We as a people need to get out of these celebrities business 🤣 Why is a vid of Jenna Ortega smoking a cig so damn important. We as a people need to get out of these celebrities business 🤣

A few people also defended the actress and said that she was an adult and not a kid, so she could decide for herself. They also wrote that there were other things more important than being bitter about an adult smoking cigarette.

Jenna Ortega to star in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2

After her notable recognition in the Netflix series Wednesday, Jenna Ortega has been a name that is frequently uttered in the Hollywood film and fashion industry. From her appearance at the Met Gala 2023 to her role in the upcoming Tim Burton movie Beetlejuice 2, Jenna is making the headlines one way or the other.

She has been tapped to star in the sequel of Burton’s 1988 supernatural comedy, Beetlejuice, which starred Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton alongside Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin.

jenna ortega daily @jennadaily_ Jenna Ortega is confirmed to play Lydia's daughter in 'BEETLEJUICE 2'!!! Jenna Ortega is confirmed to play Lydia's daughter in 'BEETLEJUICE 2'!!! https://t.co/qDcxrGHop2

Rumors of Jenna Ortega joining the cast for Beetlejuice 2 first began circulating back in March. Her casting in the sequel was later made official. Filmmaker and actor Justin Theroux is also joining the cast.

More details about the follow-up film are still a mystery, but it is known that Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton are set to reprise their roles as the goth Lydia Deetz and the mischievous “bio-exorcist.” Jenna will be starring as Lydia’s daughter in Beetlejuice 2, which seems fitting after her portrayal of the sardonic Wednesday Addams.

