Beetlejuice 2: Meet Jenna Ortega and 3 actors who have been cast so far

Beetlejuice 2 is all set to premiere on the big screen on September 6, 2024, and fans can't wait as the film continues to brew more and more surprises with its ever-growing cast, the latest addition being Jenna Ortega, who is slated to play the role of Lydia's daughter.

The actress previously starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix show Wednesday, for which she received nominations at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Ortega's popularity has been on the rise ever since. It'll be interesting to see how the film explores her character in particular and her dynamic with Winona Ryder who plays her mother, Lydia Deetz.

Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton and others to star in the fantasy horror comedy film

1) Michael Keaton as Betelguese

The film is also host to veteran actor Micahel Keaton who'll reprise his role of Betelgeuse from the 1988 film. The high anticipation for the film is a consequence of Micahel Keatons's reprisal of the classic role which managed to capture the hearts of millions three decades ago. Not many details are known about his character in the upcoming installment.

However, this isn't the only role the actor will reprise, as he's also set to return as Batman in the DC film The Flash. The actor has previously starred in many acclaimed projects including, Birdman, American Assassin, Pacific Heights, White Noise, and Jackie Brown, among numerous others.

2) Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Beetlejuice 2 hosts the insanely talented Winona Ryder who will also reprise her role as Lydia Deetz, the goth daughter of Charles and Delia who, unlike everyone, could see the ghosts of Adam and Barbara and befriends them. It'll be interesting to see how the film explores her character as she now has a daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, and reflect on the passing of time as it's been three decades since her original role.

Winona Ryder has also caused waves in the industry with her recent role as Joyce Byers in the critically acclaimed Netflix show Stranger Things. She has also starred in numerous films including, Girl, Interrupted, Edward Scissorhands, Heathers, Little Women, and Autumn in New York.

3) Justin Theroux

Beetlejuice 2 will also feature the very famous actor, Justin Theroux. The actor has recently joined the cast for the film and thereby, no particular details have been revealed pertaining to his character.

The actor has recently gained recognition for his role as G. Gordon Liddy, an American Lawyer, FBI Agent, and convicted felon in the Watergate scandal as the chief operative in the White House Plumbers unit during President Nixon's administration, in the HBO show White House Plumbers.

Viewers will be well acquainted with the actor from his previous projects including, American Psycho, Wanderlust, Parks and Recreation, and The Leftovers, among many others.

More about Beetlejuice 2 plot

The plot for the film hasn't been revealed yet however, fans can expect a continuation of the storyline from the first part. The original film entails the story of Adam Maitland and Barbara, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who die in a car accident and are stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house.

When the Deetzes (played by Catherine O'Hara and Jeffrey Jones), move into the same residence with their daughter (played by Winona Ryder), Adam and Barbara's attempt to scare them off fails and in turn, attracts the spirit of Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton).

Beetlejuice 2 will not only see the lead stars reprising their characters but will also reflect on the passage of time since the film comes three decades after the original film. It'll be interesting to see how the film manages to explore the characters of the newly added cast and also, venture into newer storylines with the old characters.

The film is directed by Tim Burton and written by Warren Skaaren and, Michael McDowell with Michael Bender, Richard Hashimoto, and Larry Wilson acting as the producers for the same.

Beetlejuice 2 will be available in theatres on September 6, 2024.

