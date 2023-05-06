The Flash movie cast list and characters explored

DC's The Flash is all set for its arrival on the big screen on June 16, 2023. It is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and fans can't wait to see the surprises that the film promises to deliver. The film will have old characters like Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batman along with Michael Shannon's General Zod from Man of Steel reprising their roles. Ezra Miller too, will finally get their much-anticipated solo run as the titular character of The Flash.

The film entails the story of Barry Allen who is on a quest to save his mother from the consequences of the past. In this, he jumped backward and created a timeline where Bruce Wayne was killed, Martha Wayne became The Joker and Thomas Wayne turned into a lethal Batman. It opens the prospect of many surprise cameos from villains and heroes alike in the DC universe now that the element of time travel complicates the storyline.

As mentioned earlier film hosts a star-studded cast including names like Miller, Keaton, and Affleck, as well as Sasha Calle and Maribel Verdú, among others. The movie is directed by Andy Muschietti who is known for his work in the horror films It and It Chapter Two. The film is written by Christina Hodson, who also wrote the script for the canceled Batgirl.

DC's The Flash cast list: Ezra Miller and others to star in the superhero film

1) Ezra Miller as Barry Allen

Ezra Miller plays the role of Barry Allen and the titular character of the Flash. The star was involved in multiple controversies in the previous year and there even were claims that the film might not happen at all.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash tested exceptionally among viewers. In fact, the film even received some of the highest scores since Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight movies.

Miller can be seen in the trailer of the film traveling back to the timeline when Allen's Mother was still alive. The character encountered his past self with Michael Keaton's voice in the background saying:

"You can go anywhere. Another timeline, another universe. So why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?"

To which Allen replies that it was because it was the timeline where his mom lives.

The trailer sets up the premise of the film admirably and Ezra Miller promises to deliver a stunning performance in the film. They have already been subjected to much appreciation for their acting in the trailer for managing to embody the character effortlessly.

They are also widely recognized in the industry for their work in The Fantastic Beasts franchise and the coming-of-age film The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

2) Michael Keaton as Batman

After almost 30 years, Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman and fans can't keep their calm. The Flash has managed to bring back the beloved character and this time in the role of a mentor to Barry Allen.

Stuck in an alternate timeline, Miller's character turns to Bruce Wayne for advice, who belongs to that timeline, and warns him about the consequences of his actions.

The veteran actor is a natural as he dons the iconic black cap and the iconic scowl. His performance will certainly be worth noting based on the preview of the film and it will be interesting to see how the film ventures into the dynamic of this unlikely duo.

He's previously starred in many award-winning films including Birdman, Beetlejuice, and American Assassin, among numerous others.

3) Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Kiersey Clemons portrays the character of Iris West. Iris is the love interest for Barry Allen/The Flash and was last seen in Zack Snyder's critically acclaimed film Justice League. Not many details are known about her character but it'll be interesting to see how Clemons' character adds to the already star-studded cast of the film.

She has previously starred in numerous films including Flatliners, Antebellum, Sweetheart, Dope, and Cloud 9, among others.

4) Michael Shannon as General Zod

Joining the list of actors who are to reprise their roles in The Flash, Michael Shannon is set to appear as General Zod in the upcoming film. His character was last seen in the very famous film Man of Steel where his character was ultimately killed by Superman (Henry Cavill).

Shannon is known in the industry for his versatility and his ability to delve into characters flawlessly. His entrance into the film has certainly caused waves in the DC fandom causing the anticipation for the film being an all-time high. His character will be going up against the characters Flash, Supergirl, and Batman. His role in The Flash also opens up the prospect of Henry Cavill's character Superman making an appearance.

Viewers will be well acquainted with Micahel Shannon from his roles in numerous films over the years including The Shape of Water, 8 Mile, and Bullet Train, among others.

5) Sasha Calle as Supergirl

Sasha Calle's Supergirl will also make an appearance in the film and go up against General Zod played by Michael Shannon. This will be her character's first appearance in the DC film. Her character is also modified according to the Flashpoint storyline which involves Supergirl being captured by the US government and de-powered by red sun energy.

Based on the trailer, Calle has garnered positive reviews for her performance and promises to deliver a spectacular performance. She has previously starred in Young Blood, Final Stop, and The White Shoes.

6) Ben Affleck as Batman

Another actor that has managed to raise the bar for the film is Ben Affleck. Amid rumors about the star's status for the upcoming film, the trailer for The Flash confirmed that the star is set to reprise his iconic role as Batman.

His character is expected to engage in action scenes in the film but Affleck confirmed recently that he has a brief role in the film ranging up to just a mere five minutes. The Academy Award winner has previously been a part of numerous movies including, Good Will Hunting, Gone Girl, Deep Water, Pearl Harbor, and The Accountant, among many others.

7) Antje Traue as Faora-UI

Antje Traue will play the role of Faora-UI in The Flash, the lieutenant to Michael Shannon's General Zod. She was last seen in the film Man of Steel and will be reprising her role for the first time since 2013.

While not many details are known about her character as of yet, her character has been termed a fan favorite by many. Viewers will be interested to see how the film manages to venture into her storyline in the film.

She has previously starred in films including King of Ravens, Bye Bye Germany, Seventh Son, and Criminal, among many others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Flash also stars several other actors portraying pivotal roles. These include

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Ian Loh as Young Barry Allen

Temura Morrison as Thomas Curry

Saoirse as Monica Jackson

Rudy Mancuso

Luke Brandon Field.

There are also a few actors who have been rumored to be a part of the upcoming film however nothing has been confirmed yet. These include the likes of George Clooney reprising the role of Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and CW Flash actor Grant Gustin as The Flash.

With so many stars in the mix and an intriguing storyline to back it all, The Flash can't come sooner enough.

The Flash premieres in theatres on June 16, 2023.

