''The stars may have finally aligned'': Twitter thrilled as Jenna Ortega reportedly set to play Winona Ryder's daughter in Beetlejuice 2

After her tremendously successful role in the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, Jenna Ortega is reportedly going to appear in Beetlejuice 2, another sequel to a very popular film from the 1980s. Helmed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice is widely considered an era-defining achievement. Ortega will reportedly play Lydia Deetz’s (played by Winona Ryder in the original film) daughter in the sequel.

While details remain blurry, this has not stopped fans from coming out and celebrating this casting choice, which, if it happens, should be a massive achievement in the world of Hollywood horror films. Since the news came out, social media sites like Twitter have erupted with joy and some cynicism over a sequel to an already perfect film.

Regardless of how the negatives of a sequel done wrong could affect the franchise, Jenna Ortega's inclusion is sure to be a huge bump in both viewer interest and artistic quality.

How are fans reacting to Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice reports?

It is almost certain that this news will be greeted with widespread praise from viewers given the actress's recent global fandom. Looking back, Beetlejuice has also been one of the major films in pop culture. The Tim Burton-directed film was released in 1988 but has outlived its age to become one of the more popular films even in recent times.

Jenna Ortega, meanwhile, is one of the most popular stars of the present day, largely because of her starring role on Netflix's Wednesday, which became an instant hit. Ortega also specializes in roles similar to Winona Ryder. This is yet another factor contributing to the global impact of this news.

Some tweets make it feel like Jenna could be the reason for Beetlejuice's resurgence.

Spoder Boi @_Kin_Harley_ I haven’t watched Beetlejuice in a long ass time, but I will be rewatching and seeing the sequel if Jenna’s in it I haven’t watched Beetlejuice in a long ass time, but I will be rewatching and seeing the sequel if Jenna’s in it

SHAZ @SHAZAngel24 AHHH YASSS JENNA IS GONNA BE IN BEETLEJUICE 2 AHHH YASSS JENNA IS GONNA BE IN BEETLEJUICE 2 😱

According to sources, Jenna Ortega and the production house are yet to confirm whether this will pan out. Multiple sources also claim that production on the sequel is scheduled to begin in May or June this year, with Michael Keaton and Tim Burton set to return to their respective roles. The sequel has been in discussion since 1990s, although it wasn't really teased until 2011.

The script for Beetlejuice 2 also reportedly underwent rewriting several times in 2017. It will be some time before the sequel releases, but news like this will keep the excitement up for quite some time.

