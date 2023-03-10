''We've seen so much of it already'': Jenna Ortega reluctant to do iconic Wednesday dance in new SNL episode

Jenna Ortega, the fan-favorite Wednesday star, is all set to make her hosting debut this Saturday, March 11, 2023, on a brand new episode of Saturday Night Live, popularly known as SNL. The episode will air exclusively on the NBC TV Network at 11.30 pm ET / 8.30 pm PT.

In a new promo clip for the upcoming SNL episode, Jenna Ortega slips back into Wednesday Addams' character. When the actress is asked to perform the viral dance number on the 1981 track, Goo Goo Muck, by The Cramps, from her Netflix show, she is seen saying:

"Honestly, this is really well-written,...I just don't feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we've seen so much of it already. I think it's time to do something new." (Via People)

Jenna Ortega is persuaded by the Please Don't Destroy comedy trio to dance on viral Goo Goo Muck number

The new SNL episode promo clip starts with the well-known comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, including John Higgins, Ben Marshall, and Martin Herlihy dolled up in a complete Wednesday-inspired costume. They approach the upcoming episode's host Jenna Ortega to request that she perform the famous dance number one more time.

In the promo, when Jenna Ortega says that she wants to do something else, something different, the comedy trio seem heartbroken. However, a member of the group is seen trying to hide their feelings, saying:

"Didn't want to do the dance either." (Via People)

Meanwhile, another member pretends to not know anything about Jenna's titular character, Wednesday Addams, from the series. He says:

"Is this from your television program?" (Via People)

Thereafter, the third member jokes by saying:

"Wednesday Addams? More like Thursday Jones." (Via People)

After some more hesitation, Ortega is seen agreeing to do the dance one more time before finally getting into the dance number alongside the comedy trio at the very end of the promo.

Taking place in Wednesday season 1 episode 4, the dance performance was reportedly choreographed by none other than actress Jenna Ortega herself.

During a recent podcast for Armchair Expert, Ortega opened up to Dax Shepard regarding her titular character in Wednesday. She said:

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday,...Everything that [Wednesday] does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all,...Her being in a love triangle made no sense." (Via People)

She further said on the podcast:

"There was a line about, like, this dress she has to wear for a school dance and she said 'Oh my God, I love it. I can't believe I said that, I literally hate myself.' I had to go, 'No.' There was times on that set I almost became unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines....I grew very, very protective of her. You can't lead a story and have no emotional arc." (Via People)

Don't forget to watch Jenna Ortega host the upcoming episode of SNL, which will air on NBC on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

