"Just after one overrated TV show, she got into Marvel?": Jenna Ortega's role in new Marvel series sparks debate on Twitter

Jenna Ortega, the 20-year-old American actress, has been in the limelight for quite some time now for her powerful performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's fan-favorite hit series, Wednesday.

As per news dropped on Twitter by PopHive, Ortega has now joined the cast members of the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Produced by Marvel studios, Daredevil: Born Again is all set to make its debut exclusively on Disney+ in the Spring of 2024.

Ever since the news hit Twitter, it has created quite a buzz among netizens. While some fans of the young actress are quite excited about her joining Marvel Studios, others are not equally enthusiastic. One fan tweeted:

Twitter has mixed reactions towards Jenna Ortega joining the cast of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again

Netizens do not seem to agree on their stance towards Ortega being cast for Daredevil: Born Again. While some took to social media to celebrate the news and the success of the 20-year-old, others were not on board with the idea.

While a significant section of Twitterati are unhappy with Ortega joining the Marvel universe, it must be that this will not be her first Marvel project, as she previously appeared very briefly in 2013's Iron Man 3, where she played the role of Vice President Rodriguez's daughter.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to be released in Spring 2024. Reportedly, the series began filming on Monday, March 6, 2023, and will consist of a total of 18 episodes.

Learn all about the filmography of actress Jenna Ortega

The promising young actress first stepped into the world of acting with her role in one episode of the 2012 series Rob. However, she first came into the spotlight after portraying Young Jane Villanueva in the popular TV series, Jane the Virgin.

Since then, Jenna Ortega has been a pivotal part of several other notable TV series and movies. Apart from playing the titular role of Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, she is also known for her portrayal of Phoebe Atwell in the 2020 movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Vada Cavell in the 2021 movie The Fallout, and Tara Carpenter in 2022's Scream.

Ortega has also been a part of several noteworthy movies, including X, Yes Day, Studio 666, American Carnage, The Little Rascals Save the Day, Insidious: Chapter 2, Saving Flora and a few others.

Jenna Ortega has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, entailing You, Stuck in the Middle, Richie Rich, Elena of Avalor, Elena and the Secret of Avalor, Rake, Big City Greens, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (voice) and several others.

Despite the debate, it is safe to say that it will be quite intriguing to see Jenna Ortega's role in the upcoming Marvel series, Daredevil: Born Again.

