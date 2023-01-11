Did Jenna Ortega and Wednesday win any awards at Golden Globes 2023?

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday has taken the internet by storm, leading to the renewal of the fantasy horror series for a second season. Ortega won the hearts of fans with her splendid portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Miles Millar and Alfred Gough-created comedy horror.

Following the release of Wednesday season 1, the series has managed to bag a number of prestigious award nominations, including the Golden Globes.

After the 80th Golden Globes award ceremony was aired last night, fans are now eager to know whether Wednesday has managed to win any accolades. Sadly, neither the hit Netflix series nor Jenna Ortega managed to bag any Golden Globes last night, much to the dismay of fans.

Who won the Golden Globe in place of Jenna Ortega?

Jenna Ortega did not win the award for the category of Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy at the 80th Golden Globes, although she was nominated alongside Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, and Jean Smart for Hacks.

Quinta Brunson managed to take home the award last night for her stunning performance in Abbott Elementary.

Ortega's Wednesday also did not bag the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award. But the series was nominated along with Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building. Ultimately, it was Abbott Elementary that won the Golden Globe yesterday.

Fans were not impressed with the jury's decision and took to social media to express their disappointment. Most of them felt that it was Jenna Ortega who should have taken the award home for her role in Wednesday, instead of Quinta Brunson.

More about the 80th Golden Globes

The Golden Globe award ceremony is recognized as one of the most prominent award ceremonies in the Hollywood film and television industry, and artists and creators vie for the award every year. After being absent from television for a year, the ceremony was broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles yesterday on NBC.

This time, Zendaya took home the award for Best Actress in the Television Series-Drama Category for her performance in Euphoria, and Kevin Costner was awarded Best Actor in the TV series drama category for his role inYellowstone. Jeremy Allen White took away the award for Best Actor in the Musical or Comedy category for his role in The Bear.

More about Wednesday

Netflix horror comedy, Wednesday, has managed to rise up the ranks and is currently the most popular series on television. It made its debut on November 23, 2022, and has already been renewed for a second season following its record-breaking success.

The series follows the story of Wednesday Addams who uses her psychic gift to unravel a murder mystery surrounding her parents, while adjusting to her new boarding school, Nevermore Academy.

Along with Jenna Ortega, the series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci.

Catch Jenna Ortega starring in Wednesday, on Netflix.

