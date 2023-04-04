Twitter demands Henry Cavill be cast as Aegon in new Game of Thrones prequel

Given Henry Cavill's god-like stature and his experience in the field of kingdoms and myths, fans are naturally singling him out for the role of Aegon Targaryen, as rumors of a new Game of Thrones spinoff emerged earlier today. The new prequel, which is likely to take place before the events of House of the Dragon, will focus on Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros with the help of his dragons.

While there is no confirmation about the series yet, with discussions still reported to be in the early stages, fans have been wondering what it would be like to see Aegon, the conqueror, take Westeros by might. Several netizens have also expressed their wish to see fan-favorite actor Henry Cavill in the role of the titular character.

Xee shan @xeeshan8298 @WiCnet Henry Cavil is destined to be the Aegon the conqueror.... @WiCnet Henry Cavil is destined to be the Aegon the conqueror....

Henry Cavill fans were dealt some mighty blows in the past few months, with the actor losing out on both The Witcher series, where he played the protagonist, and his role as the mightiest superhero of all time, Superman, in the DC universe. However, fans believe that playing Aegon's character would be a good development for the actor as well.

Fans react to the news of Game of Thrones prequel

The news of a new Game of Thrones prequel is exciting enough in itself, especially in light of the resounding success of House of the Dragon, a series set many years before the events of the original show. If HBO were to proceed with the Aegon story, it would take place even earlier in the timeline.

Most people know the story of Aegon, the conqueror, one of the greatest Targaryens, who rode with his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, to Westeros and used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms, with the exception of Dorne. He became the first king of the united Westeros and forged the Iron Throne as a symbol of tyranny over the other regions.

Given the fascinating backstory of the character, fans across the globe think that Henry Cavill would fit perfectly in the shoes of this Game of Thrones character.

grace @VALYRIANMARBLE CHARLIE HUNMAN AND HENRY CAVIL BUT ESPECIALLY HENRY CAVIL STAY AWAY FROM AEGON CHALLENGE CHARLIE HUNMAN AND HENRY CAVIL BUT ESPECIALLY HENRY CAVIL STAY AWAY FROM AEGON CHALLENGE https://t.co/cECZSdBnZT

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: A new ‘GAME OF THRONES’ prequel about Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros is being actively discussed at HBO.(Source: wp.me/pc8uak-1lCkgf A new ‘GAME OF THRONES’ prequel about Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros is being actively discussed at HBO.(Source: wp.me/pc8uak-1lCkgf) https://t.co/AfZFDHFDpE

Winter is Coming @WiCnet



winteriscoming.net/2023/04/03/gam… HBO is reportedly considering a new Game of Thrones prequel about Aegon's Conquest of Westeros! In addition to a TV show, there is also talk of a film which would tie into the spinoff series. HBO is reportedly considering a new Game of Thrones prequel about Aegon's Conquest of Westeros! In addition to a TV show, there is also talk of a film which would tie into the spinoff series.winteriscoming.net/2023/04/03/gam…

Ajayyuvan07 @conqueror2206 @WiCnet If that is true, in my opinion henry cavil wil be the best one for aegon the conqueror. @WiCnet If that is true, in my opinion henry cavil wil be the best one for aegon the conqueror.

While the majority of the internet has been rooting for Cavill in this big part, there were some who did not think it would be the wisest to cast the Man of Steel star in the role of a Targaryen.

harris @CRTFHARR henry cavil should NOT be cast as aegon the conqueror #real henry cavil should NOT be cast as aegon the conqueror #real

HBO has, however, not yet confirmed any of the Game of Thrones spinoffs, although many ideas are currently making the rounds on the internet and being discussed by fans, including a sequel based on the popular Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

If the series does get confirmed in the future, it would initiate more interesting debate as to whether Cavill should actually be considered for the role.

Poll : 0 votes