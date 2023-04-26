White House Plumbers cast list: Who stars in HBO's political satire?

HBO's new political satire miniseries, White House Plumbers, is set to premiere on May 1, 2023. The show entails the story of the Watergate Scandal, a historic event in American presidential history that led to the eventual resignation of President Richard Nixon. It centers around the point of view of Agent E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy.

Here's a short synopsis of the miniseries, as per IMDb:

"A five-part series that tells the true story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect."

However, the series' high expectations are also a consequence of the star-studded cast it houses, including names like Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, and Kiernan Shipka. It is created and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck and directed by David Mandel, based on the 2007 book Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

HBO's White House Plumbers cast list: Woody Harrelson and others to star in the satirical political drama miniseries

1) Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt

Woody Harrelson plays the lead role of E. Howard Hunt, an agent in President Nixon's administration and a convicted felon in the Watergate scandal, in White House Plumbers. Based on the trailer alone, Harrelson's acting has already earned him a great deal of praise, and viewers can anticipate a spectacular performance from him in the show.

He is also widely recognized in the industry for his work in several movies and shows including The Messenger, The Hunger Games, Zombieland, White Men Can't Jump, True Detective, and The Freak Brothers, among many more.

2) Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy

Justin Theroux portrays the character of G. Gordon Liddy, an American Lawyer, FBI Agent, and convicted felon in the Watergate scandal as the chief operative in the White House Plumbers unit during President Nixon's administration. Theroux plays the lead role along with Woody Harrelson in the miniseries and it seems that the show is told from their point of view.

Theroux has previously starred in various films and shows over the years, such as Zoolander, American Psycho, John Adams, The Mosquito Coast, and many more.

3) Lena Headey as Dorothy Hunt

Lena Headey plays the role of Dorothy Hunt, wife to E. Edward Hunt in the show. It will be interesting to see how the show explores her character, given that Lena Headey has previously starred in majorly action and fantasy movies.

Fans will be familiar with Headey from her famed movies and shows, such as 300, 300: Rise of an Empire, The Purge, and Game of Thrones, among many others.

4) Kiernan Shipka as Kevan Hunt

Kiernan Shipka dons the role of Kevan Hunt, daughter of E. Howard Hunt in the miniseries. She has previously starred in the famed Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the rest of the cast of White House Plumbers includes Kathleen Turner as Dita Beard, Ike Barinholtz as Jeb Magruder, David Krumholtz as William O. Bittman, Corbin Bernsen as Richard Kleindienst, Kim Coates as Frank Sturgis, among many others.

White House Plumbers is set to premiere on HBO on May 1, 2023.

