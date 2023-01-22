Apple's The Mosquito Coast to end with season 2

It seems that 2023 started with some very bad sets of news for television fans, the latest one concerning Apple TV+'s hit drama, The Mosquito Coast.

﻿The news comes shortly after the series ended with a steep cliffhanger at the conclusion of the second season. It seems much less likely that viewers will get to know what actually happened in the show.

The Mosquito Coast is loosely based on Paul Theroux's best-selling 1981 novel of the same name, which has already been adapted multiple times, most notably in the 1986 film starring the present-day 1923 heartthrob couple Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The second season premiered on November 4, 2022, and concluded in the first week of January. Today, Apple TV+ confirmed that the show will not be moving forward. The official plot for the series read:

"Allie Fox -- a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist -- uproots his family for a dangerous quest through Mexico to flee the U.S. government and find safety."

The Apple TV+ show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman in leading roles. Read on for more details.

Why was The Mosquito Coast canceled?

While Apple TV+ did not explicitly reveal why the show was canceled, there could be some things that this can be attributed to. For one, the reception for Mosquito Coast was not overwhelming at any point after the show premiered on April 30, 2021.

With mixed critical and audience reception, the show may have lost its place among Apple's outstanding vision for the age of OTT. Another important factor for this could be Apple's constantly expanding palette of great shows, which saw a huge bump in 2022, with several new and exciting shows also slated to premiere in 2023.

Sadly, for those who enjoyed the show, there are a lot of things left unanswered. The most important one of them was Allie's fate in the series. The second season concluded with the apparent death of the pivotal character.

But going by the novel, there is still a lot of space for Allie to flourish. The third season of Mosquito Coast may have brought the character back or revealed how they survived.

Shortly before the cancelation was confirmed, series star Melissa George told Entertainment Weekly about the possible third season:

"I mean, I guess [the creative team] leave it quite open, like usual … There’s people arriving to the Mosquito Coast that are runaways like us, you know. Boats are coming in. Does that mean that there’s other people in a similar situation to the Foxes? They leave it quite like a finale for a series, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen with the show. But fingers crossed!"

Since there is still plenty more of the plot to explore, especially since all the characters have strong lore in the book. Mosquito Coast may be picked up by another network, perhaps a smaller one in the future, something that has happened to many shows before.

The series additionally starred Ariyon Bakare as Richard Beaumont, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Isela, Daniel Raymont as Guillermo Bautista, Kimberly Elise as Estelle Jones, Scotty Tovar as Chuy Padilla, and Mike Ostroski as Ridley, among many other recurring and guest stars.

Mosquito Coast seasons one and two are now streaming on Apple TV+.

