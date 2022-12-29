What time will The Mosquito Coast season 2 episode 9 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more details explored 

Season 2, episode 9 of The Mosquito Coast will be released on December 30, 2022, on Apple TV+.

The ongoing season will consist of 10 episodes in total. It began streaming on November 4, 2022. The show is based on Paul Theroux's 1981 novel of the same name and stars Justin Theroux and Melissa George.

Paul is Justin's real-life uncle.

The Mosquito Coast official poster (Image via IMDB)

With a gripping storyline, stunning cinematic shots, and suspenseful cliffhangers, the show has managed to be a hit and fans are extremely eager to know what happens next.

Let's dive into the plot of the upcoming episode and look at a few more details.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Mosquito Coast.

Dina plans on carving her own destiny

Episode 8 of The Mosquito Coast saw Charlie and his father breaking into a compound run by drug pushers.

The duo took photographs of the compound, including drugs hidden underneath the floor, as evidence. Allie made sure to capture all the evidence, getting ready for what his intentions were. In the end, we saw Dina attempting to steal Adolfo’s car, only to be joined by him later. They drove out, but before doing so, Dina left a note for Charlie, informing him of where she was headed.

Margot broke into Richard's cabin while he was out with Isela and began inspecting and photographing it. He had a number of fake passports, including one for Margot under the name Judi. Margot was already waiting for him when he returned, ready for a confrontation.

Unfortunately, not too much has been revealed about the upcoming episode, with Apple TV+ releasing the following information:

"Allie and Margot forge different paths to secure their family's future; Dina lies low at a luxury resort and considers a path of her own."

It seems both Margot and Allie have different plans for their family's safety at this point. Margot intends to turn in her husband, telling JJ about him over the phone.

The Mosquito Coast has had several twists and turns with daunting cliffhangers, making it very hard for its viewers to predict what's going to happen next.

The Mosquito Coast explained:

Based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Justin Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast is the story of an American inventor who gets appalled by his country's corruption in the industrial world and flees to Latin America with his family. The family is constantly chased by the U.S. government while they take a dangerous quest through Mexico to find safety.

The main cast of the show includes:

Justin Theroux as Allie Fox

Melissa George as Margot Fox

Logan Polish as Dina Fox

Gabriel Bateman as Charlie Fox

Ian Hart as William "Bill" Lee

Ariyon Bakare as Richard Beaumont

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Isela

Daniel Raymont as Guillermo Bautista

The Mosquito Coast's IMDb description reads:

"It follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox, who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government."

The series was developed by Neil Cross and Tom Bissell and produced by Fremantle. Season 1 consisted of seven episodes and ran from April 30, 2021, to June 4, 2021.

The series is streaming on Apple TV+.

