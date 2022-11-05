The Mosquito Coast season 2: Melissa George reveals what it was like to "peel off the layers" of her character (Exclusive) 

The Mosquito Coast is back with its second installment and it only gets more thrilling from here.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, the Apple TV+ series follows the story of the Fox family as they find themselves uprooted and fleeing from the American government, while seeking sanctuary in the wilderness of Mexico.

Ahead of the premiere of The Mosquito Coast season 2 on November 4, Sneha Haldar from Sportskeeda engaged actor Melissa George, who plays Margot Fox, wife of the idealist inventor Allie Fox, in the series.

Like her husband, Margot too is a resiliant and strong-minded character who only wants to seek out what is best for her children.

Melissa George on slowly becoming the protagonist of The Mosquito Coast season 2

From season 1 to season 2 of The Mosquito Coast, Margot has gone through a whirlwind of transformation and some dark secrets about her past have been revealed in the second season. Discussing her character's metamorphosis, Melissa George states:

"I remember in season one, when you see her as this little innocent mother wife typing in her desk, and then in episode four she's shooting at tires but not missing one time. And you think, well, that's a mum in a dress that's been forced to put on this dress. And I liked the fact that we got to peel off the layers slowly all the way till the end of season two."

Continuing, she adds:

"Well, when you see the face, the look on her face, at the end of season one, you know that, that she's going to a place she doesn't want to go. The trick for her was we reveal in season two in the first episode exactly the reason why the family is on the run. And once that's out of the bag, everything changes."

"The dynamic between the kids and her changes, the dynamic between her and her husband changes. And then you watch a woman become the protagonist and a fierce leader to figure out how she's going to get them out of this situation."

Indeed, the second season of The Mosquito Coast sees Margot stepping up to take the limelight and owning her role as the mother of two teenage kids. Talking about her own resonance with her character and how her experiences have shaped her to become Margot in real life, George states:

"I mean, I'm not a criminal on the run. However, I am a mother of two. I'm a survivor. I live in a foreign country as well. I've made things work against all odds. Everything bad that could be thrown up against me, I figured out a way through it. So we're so similar in that respect. And I feel like there was some nuances of my personal life and my character that helped me win the part of Margot."

Melissa's thoughts on Margot as a mother in The Mosquito Coast

In the second season of The Mosquito Coast, we see Margot stepping up against her husband to side with her children and decide what is best for their futures. Despite not being a very maternal figure, she is a fiercely protective mother who is ready to sacrifice herself to secure a safe future for her two children.

Melissa George comments on her chemistry with Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, who play her kids Dina and Charlie, saying:

"From day one, we had the table read in LA for season one, it was already established. It was such a deep bond and such a deep connection that it's trickled over even though we had a break for COVID. And then we all had a year off and then we came back for season two. It was remarkable to see how we never lost that bond against all odds."

George further adds:

"I feel Margot's parenting is a bit questionable. I would say I'm not sure she's the most maternal mother but I also like the fact that she just believes in her kids ability and she doesn't smother them. She just says, "Well, this is life and you've got to deal with it."

The actor hinted at an uncertainty that looms towards the end of season two of The Mosquito Coast. This indeed created some anticipation regarding whether we will see the characters make it through together in the second season.

Speaking about Margot's future, Melissa reassures:

"I honestly have no doubt that she'll make it through. She's just so fiercely strong. There's so many things that she does."

Catch the new season of The Mosquito Coast streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ from November 4, for a deeper insight into Melissa George's character, Margot.

