"Everything you see is where we filmed": Melissa George on how filming The Mosquito Coast "was really a great six months" (Exclusive)

The Fox family is back with another season of The Mosquito Coast, which will hit the Apple TV streaming platform on November 4, 2022. The latest chapter of the thriller family drama follows the fugitive family on the run as they try to escape the law and find a new hidden sanctuary somewhere in the interiors of the Mexican wilds.

In an exclusive interview with Melissa George, who plays Margot Fox in The Mosquito Coast, Sneha Haldar from Sportskeeda had the opportunity to talk to her about her role in the drama, the adventures on set, and much more.

Melissa George talks about filming in the Mexican wilds for the second season of The Mosquito Coast

As opposed to the first season of The Mosquito Coast, the second installment is set outdoors, in the wild. The exotic location of the shoot and its natural setting adds a fresh flavor to the series. Speaking about the challenges and rewards of filming in such a location, Melissa George commented:

"I mean, with every location there are its challenges but the production team just did such a beautiful job. I mean, every time we came to work, everything was there. The sets were beautiful. Our directors were incredible. We were able to really be the Foxes in this very well-organized shoot."

"We shot for six months, a little bit in Mexico City and the rest between Playa and Tulum, and it was some of the best memories of my life. It was really a great six months, you know, we were filming. And each director that comes on board gets the whole thing a new energy, and we got to sort of make it through effortlessly."

She further added:

"We were there for real, everything you see, there's no special effects. Everything you see is where we filmed. And that's the gift of this show, I think really, that it's it's so beautiful to watch."

The first season of The Mosquito Coast saw the Foxes in a very urban setup. But with the second season, viewers will get to see this dysfunctional family of four on the run in the interiors of Mexico after their altercation with the government. The transition from urban to virgin rainforests in Mexico was a really exciting one. Elaborating on this, George stated:

"I mean, the first season you think about the American in the house, you know. They're in hiding and then they breakout and they crossed the desert to Mexico and they go to Mexico City, and then they get to the boat, and then they get to the sea. You watch this incredible sort of family of four that you think it's a family drama, and you realize it's dysfunctional family on their own. I found it very entertaining to film."

Melissa shares her opinion on the dysfunctional Fox couple

The Mosquito Coast, in its essence, is a family drama. The constant conflict between the Fox couple is the driving element of the show. Both Allie and Margot are strong-minded, hot-headed individuals who seek to have their own way, which ends up causing so much conflict between the two.

Commenting on the dynamics between the dysfunctional couple, Melissa George stated:

"Margot is married to a narcissist. I think he's, you know, a massive narcissist in so many ways, and I feel like a lot of his decisions which he says are for the better of the family, are they really so? Or is it about controlling Margot."

She further added:

"Because she's so indebted to him for what he did for her and her past that it creates this uneasy dynamics between the two of them. But then you see, if they weren't together, they'd be worse off. And that's the trouble with these two is that they have to stay together in order to survive. They just have to."

Upon being enquired about what this season of The Mosquito Coast has in store for the Foxes and whether we can expect to see Allie and Margot put aside their differences and reunite, George shies away from giving any direct answers, saying:

"You will see. It's not what you expect. It wasn't what I expected, so I know what you expected."

Stay tuned to learn more about what Melissa George thinks about her phenomenal character in The Mosquito Coast. Meanwhile, catch the series premiering its second season today on Novemeber 4, 2022, only on Apple TV.

