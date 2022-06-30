Who is Kimberly Elise? Actress trends on Twitter after pro-life Instagram post sparks controversy online

On Tuesday, June 28, Set It Off star Kimberly Elise took to Instagram to express her support for the overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court. In the primarily static video post, a sleeping baby was featured along with a verse from Psalm 139:13–14.

The caption on the post read:

“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah!”

Kimberly Elise's Instagram post (Image via ikimberlyelise/Instagram)

The 55-year-old Minneapolis, Minnesota native also used the hashtag “#allglorybetoGod.” The Psalm in the video post read:

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.”

As of now, the post is still up and has garnered over 6,800 likes on the social media platform.

What is known about Kimberly Elise?

Kimberly Elise Trammel is a Black actress who has appeared in films like Death Wish (2018) and Ad Astra (2019). As an actress, the Minnesota native debuted in the TV series In the House in 1995, where she was credited as a one-off character, Roulette.

A year later, Kimberly Elise made her feature film debut in the industry with F. Gary Gray’s Set It Off, which also starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Vivica A. Fox. In the film, Elise portrayed the role of Tisean.

In 1998, Elise landed a role in Beloved, which starred big stars like Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover. A year later, she won the Satellite Award for 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Drama' for her role as Denver. She also fetched the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards for the 'Most Promising Actress.'

She has appeared in 44 projects throughout her career, with her last prominent role in the TV series The Mosquito Coast last year as Agent Estelle Jones. In the span of her 27 years, she has received an equivalent number of nominations and has won 15. In the early 2000s, she won multiple Black Reel awards for her role in Bojangles (2001), Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004), and Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2006). Elise received the BET Comedy Award for her role in the Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Kimberly Elise was previously married to photographer Maurice Oldham from 1989 to 2005 until their divorce. The two share two children, AjaBleu and Butterfly.

Netizens react to the pro-life post amid massive online uproar

Following her post, numerous followers took to Twitter to express their criticism. Some even commented on how the plot of her previous movie, For Colored Girls, was based on abortion rights. Meanwhile, others attempted to correct her stance.

This Is Me Being Reasonable 🤷🏾‍♂️ @_iamprodigy Not Kimberly Elise celebrating like her kids didn’t get dropped out the wi…. Nevermind. Maybe Charles wasn’t wrong for what he did to Helen after all Not Kimberly Elise celebrating like her kids didn’t get dropped out the wi…. Nevermind. Maybe Charles wasn’t wrong for what he did to Helen after all

LEX @iamlexstylz Kimberly Elise being a pro-lifer, was not on my 2022 Bingo card. Kimberly Elise being a pro-lifer, was not on my 2022 Bingo card.

thong song enthusiast. @thePLAINESTjane They are tearing Kimberly Elise UP chile. This wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card at all They are tearing Kimberly Elise UP chile. This wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card at all 😭 https://t.co/cv9VRYgczy

Rae The Writer @WriteAsRae Kimberly Elise is a devout Christian pro-lifer. She’s allowed to be.



And we’re allowed to not care about her opinion on what other women do with their bodies.



🤷🏾‍♀️ The day will continue for each of us without much effect. Kimberly Elise is a devout Christian pro-lifer. She’s allowed to be.And we’re allowed to not care about her opinion on what other women do with their bodies.🤷🏾‍♀️ The day will continue for each of us without much effect.

🧘🏾‍♀️ Kei 👸🏽 @muni_short Y’all be quick to cancel celebrities that doesn’t share the same OPINIONS as the masses. Kimberly Elise is entitled to feel how she feels about abortions. Y’all be quick to cancel celebrities that doesn’t share the same OPINIONS as the masses. Kimberly Elise is entitled to feel how she feels about abortions.

Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 @ANTHONYBLOGAN Carmine Sabia @CarmineSabia Kimberly Elise is being derided for her post celebrating the end of Roe V Wade because Democrats believe black people must be on their side with everything. She is a Christian whose love for God, Jesus and The Holy Spirit is more important than what this world thinks of her. Kimberly Elise is being derided for her post celebrating the end of Roe V Wade because Democrats believe black people must be on their side with everything. She is a Christian whose love for God, Jesus and The Holy Spirit is more important than what this world thinks of her. https://t.co/8tEaTuCx53 Kimberly Elise always been one of my favorites. Timeless beauty. Beauty on the inside radiates on the outside twitter.com/CarmineSabia/s… Kimberly Elise always been one of my favorites. Timeless beauty. Beauty on the inside radiates on the outside twitter.com/CarmineSabia/s…

Black Women For the Democratic Party🌊 @Mompreneur_of_3 Please understand people have a right to speak out against radical fundamentalist "Kimberly Elise"

The people she supports refuse to help or adopt the 300,000 black children in foster care. They're also ok with woman losing their lives when a pregnancy needs to be terminated! Please understand people have a right to speak out against radical fundamentalist "Kimberly Elise"The people she supports refuse to help or adopt the 300,000 black children in foster care. They're also ok with woman losing their lives when a pregnancy needs to be terminated! https://t.co/L6CWfx1Tck

key lolo @KiaSpeaks Folks are saying Kimberly Elise can have an opinion.



Your opinion should only govern you. Celebrating policy that revokes the rights of millions is not an opinion; it’s bad politics.



No one cares about your opinion. It’s your politics that’s a problem. Folks are saying Kimberly Elise can have an opinion.Your opinion should only govern you. Celebrating policy that revokes the rights of millions is not an opinion; it’s bad politics.No one cares about your opinion. It’s your politics that’s a problem.

Black Women For the Democratic Party🌊 @Mompreneur_of_3 Please understand people have a right to speak out against radical fundamentalist "Kimberly Elise"

The people she supports refuse to help or adopt the 300,000 black children in foster care. They're also ok with woman losing their lives when a pregnancy needs to be terminated! Please understand people have a right to speak out against radical fundamentalist "Kimberly Elise"The people she supports refuse to help or adopt the 300,000 black children in foster care. They're also ok with woman losing their lives when a pregnancy needs to be terminated! https://t.co/L6CWfx1Tck

One netizen even pointed out that the Bible itself talked about abortions in Numbers 5:11-31. Following her post, the actress has been trending on Twitter and has generated many negative comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far