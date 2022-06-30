Who is Kimberly Elise? Actress trends on Twitter after pro-life Instagram post sparks controversy online

On Tuesday, June 28, Set It Off star Kimberly Elise took to Instagram to express her support for the overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court. In the primarily static video post, a sleeping baby was featured along with a verse from Psalm 139:13–14.
The caption on the post read:
“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah!”
The 55-year-old Minneapolis, Minnesota native also used the hashtag “#allglorybetoGod.” The Psalm in the video post read:
“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.”
As of now, the post is still up and has garnered over 6,800 likes on the social media platform.
What is known about Kimberly Elise?
Kimberly Elise Trammel is a Black actress who has appeared in films like Death Wish (2018) and Ad Astra (2019). As an actress, the Minnesota native debuted in the TV series In the House in 1995, where she was credited as a one-off character, Roulette.
A year later, Kimberly Elise made her feature film debut in the industry with F. Gary Gray’s Set It Off, which also starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Vivica A. Fox. In the film, Elise portrayed the role of Tisean.
In 1998, Elise landed a role in Beloved, which starred big stars like Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover. A year later, she won the Satellite Award for 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Drama' for her role as Denver. She also fetched the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards for the 'Most Promising Actress.'
She has appeared in 44 projects throughout her career, with her last prominent role in the TV series The Mosquito Coast last year as Agent Estelle Jones. In the span of her 27 years, she has received an equivalent number of nominations and has won 15. In the early 2000s, she won multiple Black Reel awards for her role in Bojangles (2001), Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004), and Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2006). Elise received the BET Comedy Award for her role in the Diary of a Mad Black Woman.
Kimberly Elise was previously married to photographer Maurice Oldham from 1989 to 2005 until their divorce. The two share two children, AjaBleu and Butterfly.
Netizens react to the pro-life post amid massive online uproar
Following her post, numerous followers took to Twitter to express their criticism. Some even commented on how the plot of her previous movie, For Colored Girls, was based on abortion rights. Meanwhile, others attempted to correct her stance.
One netizen even pointed out that the Bible itself talked about abortions in Numbers 5:11-31. Following her post, the actress has been trending on Twitter and has generated many negative comments.