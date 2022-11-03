"There's a lot more energy in it": Kosar Ali talks costumes and more about her latest series, Dangerous Liaisons 

Starz is coming up with yet another period drama, Dangerous Liaisons, which is scheduled to premiere soon on November 6, 2022.

A prequel to the original play by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the series follows the origin story of a dangerous pair, Camille and Valmont. Duped in love, both choose the path of seduction and betrayal to secure their wants and needs.

Sneha Haldar from Sportskeeda engaged Kosar Ali, who plays Camille's closest confidant Victoire, in an exclusive one-on-one interview. Ali talked about her challenging role, her thoughts on the script, her character, and of course, the challenges of donning the elaborate costumes right out of French history.

Kosar Ali gives a sneak peek into the premise of Dangerous Liaisons

Dangerous Liaisons is an acclaimed classic play set in 18th century Paris, which is ruled by aristocrats. The story originally followed two ex-lovers and their scheming, seduction, and revenge that they resorted to, which stirred the French court.

Speaking about how the Starz series is a fresh take on the original classic, Kosar Ali commented:

"I think the series is different to the movie and stuff because I think you get more personal insight into the characters and you get to know them a little bit more and how they came to be. I mean, of course it's a prequel and its just how they essentially grew to become the characters that they are now. It feels much more youthful, much more fun, and much more just energy."

Ali further continued:

"I've never watched the film and I never read the book. I ordered the book and I downloaded the films, but I never ended up watching it. I just decided to go with my gut feeling and have fun with it."

Kosar Ali reflects on the script and the character of Victoire in Dangerous Liaisons

Kosar Ali plays the role of a black Muslim woman and Camille's closest friend, Victoire, in Starz's Dangerous Liaisons. Acting as the voice of reason, she is a determined young woman who proves her loyalty to her closest confidant time and again, but would not hesitate to stand up for her morale when needed.

Ali reflected on her thoughts about the series and her character when she first read the script, stating:

"So when I first read the script, Victoire was very different to what she became at the end. So I wasn't really attached to the character. But I was very much interested in the world and I was interested in period dramas. And then I met the director and she just she had so much passion and views for the world. So that's what really intrigued me and put me into the show."

On being asked to share her feelings towards the role she plays in Dangerous Liaisons and how she relates to her character, Kosar Ali laughingly mused:

"We're not so similar, but we are at the same time. It's a really weird one. I think there's always going to be a sense of similarity with the sense of difference because we're both humans. But I think we both share the love of food. I think we both have a sense of love to give into the world, and that's really important to us and kindness."

She further continued:

"But she's a much more confident and assertive character in her boundaries, you know, what she believes and what she feels, which I respect so much and learned from her."

The glitz and glamour shining through the 18th century costumes of Dangerous Liaisons

Along with a beautiful set and talented actors, Dangerous Liaisons brings gorgeous costumes and hairdos to viewers, which is a visual treat.

Talking about the period drama would be incomplete without getting some insights on the 18th century reminiscent pieces of clothing and makeup that the characters donned. Commenting on the same, Kosar Ali shared:

"I think it was really interesting, the costume element, because I never really considered how it must feel physically being in a costume like that. So when I was in it, I was like, whoa, this is insane. It's so different. Like, your posture is very straight. You're very constricted."

She further continued:

"I think that's literally symbolic of how women had to live in that time. Apart from that, the costumes were just absolutely gorgeous and all really adapted to each character and their personality. So that was incredible."

Speaking about the tribulations of fitting into a corset, Ali revealed:

"That is a very difficult part of wearing such elaborate costumes. I think I had a corset built in to my top, so it was built within the top. I couldn't really lose too much weight or gain too much weight because that would change the measurements. Mine was a little bit different, but there was still a corset involved. There will always be."

Catch Kosar Ali starring as Victoire in Dangerous Liaisons, coming to Starz on November 6, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes