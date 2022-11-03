"So it's quite ridiculous, actually": Kosar Ali talks about representation in period dramas and what Dangerous Liaisons does right (Exclusive)

Dangerous Liaisons, the latest period drama from Starz, is a thrilling adaptation of the 1782 novel of the same name written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. It brings us to the origin story of the lead pair, Camille and Valmont, and how the two play a dangerous game of seduction to get what they want.

With the premiere date nearing, Sneha Haldar from Sportskeeda engaged Kosar Ali in an exclusive one-on-one interview to talk about representation and racism in the 18th-century period drama set in the backdrop of the heyday of the French aristocracy.

Kosar Ali on being an iconic black character in Dangerous Liaisons

Ali plays the role of Victoire, Camille's closest confidant, who tries to be her voice of reason and stop her from making questionable choices in the Starz series.

Talking about representation and racism in Dangerous Liaisons, Kosar Ali says,

"I think it's intense going back in time and being a black person in that time. I think even within the show, there are little bits and pieces where you do see that inequality and racism play a part. So it's difficult being put in that position, and it's an awkward one. "

But it was indeed an exciting adventure for the actor to dig up so much of the history of people of color while researching for her role:

"I actually did a bit of research into the character and the black communities in that time, in the 18th century, and if there was a Muslim community as well at that time, so I could integrate that into the character. But I think that when I was doing my research, I was really fascinated because there's so much history out there that we actually don't know, and a lot of black history in that time that we don't know."

The actor further added:

"There was a lot of black scholars in that time, historians, performing arts icons. So it's insane that we never saw that in 18th century pieces and that's never been told on TV before. It's quite ridiculous, actually."

What Dangerous Liaisons gets right about representation

The desire to add to the diversity and representation in a French period drama is what drove Ali to opt for the role of Victoire, a black-Muslim woman trying to make a place for herself in the world of white aristocracy.

Clear and logical in her motives, Victoire is a young woman who knows how to hold her ground and stick to her morale. Kosar Ali revealed that it was indeed an opportunity to play such a strong-minded character of color that drove her to take on the role:

"I think that was something I have been asking myself for a while. But I think what really convinced me to take the role was because I really wanted to explore a black Muslim woman in that time. And I think I've never seen a Muslim hijab wearing character in a period piece before. So that was just really incredible, and I really just wanted to take that on."

The credibility of Starz's take on the acclaimed classic story of Dangerous Liaisons lies in making space for representation and diversity. It is not very often that we get to see so much queer representation and people of color taking up prominent roles in period dramas.

But showmakers Harriet Warner and EP Colin Callender have managed to make space for diversity amidst the seductions and betrayals hidden behind the glitz and glamor of the French court in the 18th century.

Catch Dangerous Liaisons releasing on November 6, 2022, exclusively on Starz.

