When did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split? Relationship timeline explored as he wishes Friends star on birthday 

Friends star Jennifer Aniston turned 53 this week, and was flooded with birthday wishes on social media, including one from her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Aniston's relationships have always been in the spotlight, be it her marriage to Brad Pitt or Theroux, but the latter still seems to be on good terms with her.

Let's explore their relationship timeline and see Theroux's wild birthday wishes for his former wife.

Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Justin Theroux

One of Hollywood's most powerful couples, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, got together in 2011. Before this, Theroux was in a 14-year relationship with stylist Heidi Bivens, while Jennifer's last known relationship was with actor Brad Pitt.

Aniston and Theroux started dating after working on Wanderlust together, and in 2012, the actor asked her to marry him on her 41st birthday. The two married in a secret ceremony at their Bel Air home in 2015. However, in 2018, they announced their divorce by releasing a statement which read:

"We have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

According to Theroux, their split was not a dramatic one and they still love each other. The two remain friends and the actor never forgets to make a social media post on Aniston's birthday every year. In an interview with Esquire, Theroux stated:

"We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally."

Justin Theroux's birthday wish to his ex-wife

Like every other year, Justin Theroux wished his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on the occasion of her birthday this week. He posted a now-deleted video on his Instagram story showcasing Aniston's wild side.

The three-part slow motion video featured Aniston lighting a cigarette before swinging her hair back and forth, while wearing a long-sleeve shirt that says, "I'M A COOL BLONDE." The clip also had Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do playing in the background as the two enjoyed the music.

Justin captioned the end of the video by responding to the shirt with "Yes you are. Love u B!" However, he took the video down from his Instagram shortly after.

More about Jennifer Aniston

American actress and producer Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the famous 90s sitcom Friends. She earned Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild awards for the same. Her other work includes Bruce Almighty, Marley & Me, We're the Millers, Just Go with It, Friends with Money, The Break-Up, and Cake, to name a few.

Her upcoming projects include a sequel to Netflix's Murder Mystery and a second season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

Friends is available to stream on Netflix.

