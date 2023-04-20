Trailer released for ‘White Men Can't Jump', remake of 1992 film about pair of basketball hustlers: Cast, release date, & more

The remake of the 1992 hit film "White Men Can't Jump" has finally released its first trailer for fans to see what they should expect this year. As it's a remake, Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes aren't listed in the final list of cast.

The movie is expected to be released in May 19, 2023 on Hulu. Fans expect it to be released in theaters, but 20th Century Fox hasn't released a statement about it yet. The film is bound to be epic and features some well-known celebrities in the mix.

Rapper and hip-hop icon Jack Harlow is one of the main protagonists of the film. Sinqua Walls, known for films such as Friday Night Lights, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and American Soul, will be the other protagonists. Rapper Vince Staples will be in the film alongside comedian Andrew Schultz.

Taking a look at the success of White Men Can't Jump back in 1992

There have been a few sports films that have been produced and were positively received by the masses for how smart it was done. One of those films is White Men Can't Jump, back in 1992, which took over the theaters and was quickly loved by the people who saw it.

A trio of actors, namely Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez, were able to achieve fame quickly due to the film's success. In the opening weekend, the film was able to garner $14,711,124 in almost 2,000 theaters. The film was a massive hit that earned a total of $76,253,806 in the US and $90,753,806 worldwide. White Men Can't Jump was in the top 20 list of the highest-grossing films of the year as well.

Critically, the film was well-received. Famed American review-aggregation website, Rotten Tomoatoes gave it a 77% score on their tomatometer. The audience's reaction was quite similar, as it gained a positive review of 68%. IMDb gave it a respectable rating of 6.8/10 when it was released.

A year ago, the film celebrated its thirtieth anniversary and had a special from Hulu to honor the cult-classic. In the special, both Snipes and Harrelson shared their experiences from being in the film.

"In the black actors community, word is going around that all the actors were being called in to play. I haven't been playing ball. I had good handle, had a good mouth, good talk. But everything I threw up was a brick." Snipes recalled.

"We had a side bet, which kept growing. I was out there and the sound girl said, 'You know, you should stretch.' So I started stretching out my hamstring and next thing you know, I go up and stuff it." Harrelson said.

