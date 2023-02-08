White Men Can't Jump remake first look, release date, and everything we know so far

The remake of the cult-classic sports drama White Men Can't Jump is all set to premiere on Hulu next month, bringing together the hilarious Sinqua Walls (as Kamal Allen) and the debutant actor, but immensely famous, Jack Harlow (as Jeremy). Yes, the popular rapper is all set to make his screen debut with this Charles Kidd II film, where he will play the role once performed to perfection by Woody Harrelson.

The release date for White Men Can't Jump, a Hulu original, is set for May 19, 2023. It is produced by 20th Century Studios. Though the talks of this remake have been long circulating in the air, it took nearly six years before the project was finally realized.

20th Century Studios recently released a first look at the film, where Harlow and Walls, convincingly in their respective characters, are seen arguing about the best director in contemporary cinema.

More about White Men Can't Jump

Based on the Ron Shelton film of the same name, White Men Can't Jump will be Harlow's first transition into an actor. The exciting promo also depicts the rapper-turned-actor quite eerily engrossed in the character, in what looks to be a debut performance to write home about. Apart from Harlow, the trailer also gives a sweet glimpse at the brewing 'frenemity' and the argument that takes home the cake.

The teaser trailer shows Harlow and Walls arguing about their pick between Spike Lee and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Jeremy is heard saying:

"I am like the P.T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,...Our greatest living director,"

Kamal fires back instantly with:

"Spike Lee is our greatest living director."

Their conversation continues with logical (and some emotionally driven) points. The trailer manages to establish the fun dynamic between Harlow and Walls very well. This could be the driving factor that makes the film special.

The synopsis for White Men Can't Jump reads:

"Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers — opposites who are seemingly miles apart — find they might have more in common than they imagined possible."

Apart from the intriguing plot, it would also be interesting to see Harlow's first attempts at being an actor, something that he has worked very hard for. Speaking about his efforts to become an actor and matching Walls stride to stride, Harlow told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in an interview:

"I put the time in with the script. … I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do,...I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good."

His efforts were not unrecognized as Calmatic spoke about Harlow’s efforts to Variety, saying:

"He was very committed and got emotional for a scene and took it there, and then once we got on set, it was a wrap,...His charm from being an artist leapt over to his acting side....I’m calling it now. I feel like 10 years from now, it’s going to be ‘Jack Harlow, the actor, who just happens to also be one of the best rappers in the game."

Catch the film on Hulu on May 19, 2023. Stay tuned.

