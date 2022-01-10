Why 'Minority Report' is truly an under-appreciated Spielberg gem

Minority Report is a mostly-forgotten Steven Spielberg film that is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Set in Washington D.C. in the year 2054, the film stars Tom Cruise as Chief John Anderton as he works to catch the bad guys. Using precogs (clairvoyant humans), he identifies a crime and apprehends the suspect before he carries out his nefarious deed.

The film is based on the novella The Minority Report by Phillip K. Dick. It earned $350 million at the box office and was widely acclaimed by critics. Given all of that, one might think that the film would be highly revered, but it seems to be one of Spielberg’s forgotten films, with his recent West Side Story being released not too long ago.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of why Minority Report is so great.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Why 'Minority Report' is amazing

Tom Cruise is fantastic in the movie

The cast of 'Minority Report' (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Tom Cruise has always proven himself adept at starring in action thrillers such as Edge of Tomorrow and Mission Impossible. Seeing him work on such a massive sci-fi thriller is almost a breath of fresh air for the audience.

Cruise plays Chief Anderton, a stellar casting decision that could never be remade in any Hollywood iteration or facsimile. Claiming that Cruise's beautifully crafted performance is the glue that holds the film together is almost an understatement.

In the film, Cruise is a chief who finds out from a precog that he will kill someone with a connection to his dark past.

The action and suspense is phenomenal

Tom Cruise in 'Minority Report' (Image via 20th Century Fox)

One thing that is certain is that the action sequences are top-notch. Spielberg may not be known for his elaborate action sequences in films, but after watching Minority Report, one can only be astounded by the thrills that have come along with this ride of a film.

Many times, action sequences in other sci-fi films are long and devolve into a big brawl with no character exposition. However, in Minority Report, every sequence puts the characters one step closer to their goal and furthers the plot.

It boasts a thought-provoking message

A precog in 'Minority Report' (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The main message of the film is to choose one's path. John has the choice to kill the man he is supposedly going to kill as predicted by the precogs.

Also Read Article Continues below

People have the right to choose their own destinies and don’t have to be bound by certain ends. Everybody makes their own path and is doing the best they can to make a better future for themselves. That’s why the film has such a resonant message encapsulated in a unique way.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Is 'Minority Report' Under-appreciated? Yes No 1 votes so far