What did Woody Harrelson say about 5G? Comments resurface in wake of SNL vaccine monologue scandal

After American actor Woody Harrelson divided the internet with his Saturday Night Live monologue, his previous comments on conspiracy theories linking Covid-19 to 5G networks resurfaced on the internet.

On Saturday, February 25, the 61-year-old star remarked on the coronavirus vaccine mandates imposed by the government, which led several people to point out the false claims he previously made about 5G networks.

Joking about an alleged film script, he said:

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

He added:

“I threw the script away. I mean, who is going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.”

Woody Harrelson found Covid-19 virus and 5G network link theory "interesting"

In 2020, Woody Harrelson took to his Instagram handle to share a post that stated that 5G aggravated the Covid-19 outbreak.

As per GQ Magazine, The Hunger Games star shared two posts discussing the "negative effects of 5G." The first post was a screenshot of a theory submitted by a professor emeritus at Washington State University, Martin Pall, with a caption reading:

"I haven't fully vetted it [but] I find it very interesting."

In the conspiracy theory, Pall claimed that China's first smart city, Wuhan, was the first to incorporate the new network.

Ryan Broderick @broderick I regret to inform you Woody Harrelson is posting 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories on Instagram.



The video also isn’t “the Chinese taking 5G antennas down,” it’s from the Hong Kong protests. I regret to inform you Woody Harrelson is posting 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories on Instagram.The video also isn’t “the Chinese taking 5G antennas down,” it’s from the Hong Kong protests. https://t.co/y4RpOMJi9T

The second post from Woody showed a grainy video of Chinese people seemingly overturning a 5G tower.

The conspiracy theory linking 5G to the Covid-19 virus was spread in April 2020 when most of the United States was experiencing a lockdown.

In a May 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Woody Harrelson stated that he thought wearing masks on set was absurd and that he did not believe in "the germ theory."

As for Woody Harrelson's recent SNL monologue, Elon Musk, who has been vocal about his anti-vaxx stance, called it a "good one."

This was the fifth time that Harrelson hosted the Saturday Night Live show. The last time he hosted the NBC late-night sketch show was on Thanksgiving 2019 when he recalled reading a script before sharing that he had smoked marijuana before doing so.

"The reason I like herb more than alcohol is because it makes me feel good, no hangovers, and I never wake up covered in blood."

The actor had since stopped smoking pot and also revealed his journey after quitting alcohol.

Woody Harrelson began his acting career in 1986 by starring in the film Wildcats as Krushinski. As per his IMDb profile, he will next appear in The Most Dangerous Man in America, Girl from the North Country, Project Artemis, Last Breath, Suncoast, White House Plumbers, and Champions.

