Elon Musk reacts to Logan Paul and Ricochet's insane Royal Rumble spot

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reacted to Logan Paul's insane spot during the Royal Rumble match.

Logan Paul was the 29th entrant during the Men's Royal Rumble match. At one point during the contest, Paul and Ricochet were on opposite sides of the squared circle. The two men then launched themselves at each other to create an incredible Royal Rumble moment that fans won't forget for a long time to come.

A fan commented on WWE's tweet and jokingly compared Ricochet to controversial social media personality Andrew Tate. The tweet received a response from none other than Elon Musk.

Check out the exchange below:

Jarenn @JarennC @WWE @LoganPaul @KingRicochet Almost an Logan Paul vs Andrew Tate moment in the Rumble @WWE @LoganPaul @KingRicochet Almost an Logan Paul vs Andrew Tate moment in the Rumble 😂

How did fans react to Elon Musk's comment on Logan Paul and Ricochet's insane spot?

At the post-Royal Rumble press conference, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H seemed quite excited over Elon Musk's tweet.

Wrestling Twitter shared The Game's sentiments as well, judging by the responses to Musk's tweet:

Although the chances of Andrew Tate battling Logan Paul in a WWE ring are slim to none, stranger things have happened in the company in the past. There was a time when fans weren't one bit happy over The Maverick signing a contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Over the past year or so, Paul has displayed an incredible level of athleticism. His singles match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title at Crown Jewel 2022 was praised by the WWE Universe.

Andrew Tate recently had a Twitter spat with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Tate was arrested on charges of human trafficking on December 29, 2022. It's quite safe to assume that Tate won't be entering a WWE ring anytime soon, even if he shows an interest in a showdown with Paul.

What was your reaction to Paul and Ricochet's death-defying spot during the Royal Rumble match? Sound off!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes