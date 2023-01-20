"Didn't you quit smoking": Vinnie Hacker receives backlash after posing with cigarette in latest Instagram post

Influencer and TikTok creator Vinnie Hacker is facing heat after sharing a post of him posing with a cigarette despite claiming that he quit last year. The post in question was shared on Vinnie's Instagram, @vinniehacker, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with the caption:

"Who cares ab the cig enjoy the post will you."

The influencer has been seen sharing content while smoking in the past. However, in November 2022, he hinted on Twitter that he would be quitting tobacco for good.

Vinnie is currently vacationing with friend and fellow influencer Noah Beck in Paris and they have both been sharing photos with each other. However, fans were not as pleased about the cigarette, with one internet user sarcastically commenting:

(Image via Instagram/@)

"Put that cigarette sway. Right now.": Netizens lash out at Vinnie Hacker for smoking photos

After seeing photos of Vinnie Hacker smoking, fans were disappointed with the TikToker. Internet users immediately commented on the post, sharing their concerns and dismay at his recent actions.

While some urged the influencer to put down the cigarette, others went to the extreme, stating that he could get lung cancer in the future, and user commented:

(Image via Instagram/ @taayyter.tot)

Some netizens questioned whether Hacker forgot about his earlier resolution to quit smoking, and others just seemed to tell him that smoking wasn't good for him.

(Image via Instagram/ @imkyle_andrew)

(Image via Instagram/ @emmaismylname)

(Image via Instagram/ @theyinvyskyeee)

(Image via Instagram/ @gentilyohan)

(Image via Instagram/ @oh.hey.im.paris)

(Image via Instagram/ @abby.funderburk)

(Image via Instagram/ @fakeangelicaranieri)

(Image via Instagram/ @nrlizzatyy_)

(Image via Instagram/ @officialjarielramos)

(Image via Instagram/@nutellamp4)

Who is Vinnie Hacker?

American social media personality Vincent Cole 'Vinnie' Hacker was born in July 2002. He rose to fame by sharing lip-syncing videos on his TikTok account, @vhackerr.

Growing up in Seattle, Washington, Vinnie attended O’Dea High School where he played baseball. He joined the video-sharing platform in 2019 and has since amassed over 21 million followers

In December 2020, the influencer launched his clothing brand called Purgatory. The brand offers limited drop items including hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, and hats.

Vinnie is also associated with Hype House, a reality show which follows the lives of various influencers and social media personalities.

In November 2022, the Vinnie Hacker announced that he was going "vape free" on his Twitter account, @vinniehacker. Although vapes are e-cigarettes that don't contain tobacco, they do contain nicotine and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies them as tobacco products.

100T Vinnie @vinniehacker 2 days without vaping so far. Although this isn’t a huge milestone in terms of longevity, it is for me. The first step is to make a small one, and i hope y’all can support me on it :) 2 days without vaping so far. Although this isn’t a huge milestone in terms of longevity, it is for me. The first step is to make a small one, and i hope y’all can support me on it :)

100T Vinnie @vinniehacker The thing that helped me the most was prolly imagining my parents outliving their son. Also who tf wants to say they died to “nicotine”. I aint finna let that shit win🤨 The thing that helped me the most was prolly imagining my parents outliving their son. Also who tf wants to say they died to “nicotine”. I aint finna let that shit win🤨

100T Vinnie @vinniehacker Also I’m still vape free Also I’m still vape free

The influencer has regularly shared updates about himself being "vape-free," and showing promising signs of quitting in November. The move was welcomed by fans who encouraged the former baseball player in his struggle.

Vinnie is yet to comment on the issue.

